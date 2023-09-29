Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

INSTARimages.com Celebrity

While she wants the new agreement to provide her with more money, her major concern is reportedly about 'maintaining and increasing a substantial trust' for her 17-year-old son with the 77-year-old businessman.

AceShowbiz - Melania Trump is such a protective mother. The former First Lady has "quietly" renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump ahead of his potential second presidential term and amid his legal woes to protect her son Barron Trump.

"Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new 'postnup' agreement between herself and Donald Trump," a source tells Page Six. Noting that this isn't the first time she made amendment to the prenup, the so-called insider says, "This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement."

However, this doesn't necessarily mean Melania plans to leave her husband anytime soon. "Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron," the same source assures. The new agreement also provides for Melania, and spans money and property, according to the source.

Supporting this claim, a different source says of the new agreement, "I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also - from what I understand - there's a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain."

As to why she asked for changes on the prenup, it is believed to be necessary at the moment not only because the former president could potentially serve another term, but also because of his recent legal battles.

"This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles… [Donald] has suffered," the first source informs. "Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgements," the renegotiated prenup would "provide a more solid future" for Melania and their son should the couple split, the source explains. The source assures, "It's not that she threatened to leave him. It's definitely the underlying idea."

The former POTUS is currently the subject of numerous probes into his actions and business dealings before, during and after his presidency. He is facing potential payouts in New York Attorney General Letitia James' sprawling, $250 million civil case against him and his real estate business, as well as his order to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her.

