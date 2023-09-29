 

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron
INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

While she wants the new agreement to provide her with more money, her major concern is reportedly about 'maintaining and increasing a substantial trust' for her 17-year-old son with the 77-year-old businessman.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Melania Trump is such a protective mother. The former First Lady has "quietly" renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump ahead of his potential second presidential term and amid his legal woes to protect her son Barron Trump.

"Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new 'postnup' agreement between herself and Donald Trump," a source tells Page Six. Noting that this isn't the first time she made amendment to the prenup, the so-called insider says, "This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement."

However, this doesn't necessarily mean Melania plans to leave her husband anytime soon. "Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron," the same source assures. The new agreement also provides for Melania, and spans money and property, according to the source.

  Editors' Pick

Supporting this claim, a different source says of the new agreement, "I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also - from what I understand - there's a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain."

As to why she asked for changes on the prenup, it is believed to be necessary at the moment not only because the former president could potentially serve another term, but also because of his recent legal battles.

"This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles… [Donald] has suffered," the first source informs. "Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgements," the renegotiated prenup would "provide a more solid future" for Melania and their son should the couple split, the source explains. The source assures, "It's not that she threatened to leave him. It's definitely the underlying idea."

The former POTUS is currently the subject of numerous probes into his actions and business dealings before, during and after his presidency. He is facing potential payouts in New York Attorney General Letitia James' sprawling, $250 million civil case against him and his real estate business, as well as his order to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Daniel Radcliffe 'So Sad' Over Michael Gambon's Passing

Ice Spice Says Things Are 'Good' Between Her and Matty Healy After His 'Racist' Comments
Related Posts
Judge Finds Donald Trump 'Repeatedly' Misrepresenting His Wealth

Judge Finds Donald Trump 'Repeatedly' Misrepresenting His Wealth

Donald Trump Goes Off on Howard Stern for Being 'Disloyal,' Calls Radio Host a 'Broken Weirdo'

Donald Trump Goes Off on Howard Stern for Being 'Disloyal,' Calls Radio Host a 'Broken Weirdo'

Donald Trump Jr.'s Social Media Hacked With Fake Death News of His Father

Donald Trump Jr.'s Social Media Hacked With Fake Death News of His Father

Donald Trump Game for Debate With Meghan Markle

Donald Trump Game for Debate With Meghan Markle

Latest News
Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos
  • Sep 29, 2023

Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos

Simone Biles Breaks Silence on 'Mean' Allegation
  • Sep 29, 2023

Simone Biles Breaks Silence on 'Mean' Allegation

Tom Sandoval Reveals Positive Impact of His Cheating Scandal
  • Sep 29, 2023

Tom Sandoval Reveals Positive Impact of His Cheating Scandal

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List
  • Sep 29, 2023

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List

NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'
  • Sep 29, 2023

NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Blueface Refuses to Acknowledge Paternity of Chrisean Rock's Son, Calls DNA Test a 'Lil Weird'

Blueface Refuses to Acknowledge Paternity of Chrisean Rock's Son, Calls DNA Test a 'Lil Weird'