Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift

Instagram Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end jokingly suggests that he's willing to make a career change to keep being with the pop superstar following the Dallas Mavericks owner's remarks.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is willing to do whatever it takes, including switching sports, to keep romancing Taylor Swift. The NFL star has responded after Mark Cuban jokingly urged the Grammy winner to dump the football player and date one of the "good-looking, single guys" on his basketball team instead.

Travis took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, September 28 to react to the Dallas Mavericks owner's remarks. "@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!" he tweeted back to a clip of Mark on "First Take" where the latter made the comments.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was referring to the NBA's temporary contracts. The NBA's 10-day contracts are designed to give teams extra help for a short period, given there is an opening on their roster, typically due to injury.

On "First Take" which aired earlier on Thursday, Mark gave his take on the hot topic regarding Taylor and Travis' relationship. "Taylor, sorry if you're listening, Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu," the "Shark Tank" star said.

Travis Kelce reacted to Mark Cuban's dating advice to Taylor Swift.

Fortunately for Travis, he may not have to make such drastic move in able to win Taylor's heart. Following her first appearance at the Chiefs' game last Sunday, she is reportedly going to attend his team's game again this coming weekend.

The next Chiefs game will take place at the New York Jets' home MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Taylor held three of "Eras Tour" shows back in May. According to TMZ, her team is still working out security logistics with MetLife Stadium for her upcoming attendance at the Sunday, October 1 game.

A source additionally tells ET, "Taylor Swift is planning on attending the Jets game this Sunday." The site's second source confirms, "The Jets haven't been notified specifically about Taylor coming to Sunday’s game, but are prepared to welcome her if she decides to come. Patrick Mahomes booked a suite for his family and friends and Taylor could be joining that suite."

This is following reports that Taylor bonded with Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes at the post-game party on Sunday, September 24. TMZ claims that the two ladies downed shots together and spent a lot of time chatting and getting to know each other during the bash.

In other news, Taylor was spotted leaving Travis' $1 million mansion with his family and friends before coming to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the game last Sunday. Footage obtained by the Daily Mail on Thursday, shows the "Blank Space" singer walking outside with a group before boarding a party bus that took them to the stadium.

"Travis wasn't at his house, but it was filled with his friends and family," a source tells the outlet. "He has a personal chef and several friends from high school and college who use his place as a crash pad whenever they are in town."

You can share this post!