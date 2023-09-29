Boosie Badazz Rants Against Sexyy Red Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Having been asked by a number of online users whether he was the guy in the femcee's recent social media post, the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper takes to social media to set the record straight.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) was annoyed by rumors suggesting he was Sexyy Red's boyfriend. Having been asked by a number of online users whether he was the guy in the femcee's recent social media post, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper took to social media to shut down the chatter.

"IM BLOCKING ALL U MFS N MY DAM ASKING IS THAT ME ON DA PICTURE WITH SEXY RED," the 41-year-old fumed on X, formerly Twitter. "YAll SEE THAT AINT MY ANKLE SIZE R COLOR !! FIND SOMEONE ELSE TO PLAY WITH. IM ON VACATION WITH MY DAUGHTER."

The said photo was shared by Sexyy on Wednesday, September 27. In the snap, she could be seen lying in bed with a then-unidentified man. The image only showed their legs, with the man sporting an ankle brace indicating he's on house arrest.

The 25-year-old raptress was seemingly unapologetic about getting intimate with a person who has a criminal record, writing in the caption, "I like f*kin wit drillaz… dread head killaz." Her post left her fans speculating about who the mystery man was.

It didn't take long to find the answer though. Atlanta rapper WuDeuce went live on Instagram, filming the St. Louis native who was sleeping as he was smoking. He then bragged about their supposed romp as he said to the camera, "I put s**t down up."

Social media users were not happy that WuDeuce exposed his relationship with Sexyy like that. Following his livestream, people chastised him for filming the "SkeeYee" hitmaker sleeping likely without her consent.

"N***as stay sleeping and telling," one person commented on a repost of the video on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram account. Another baffled user wrote, "now why would he put my girl on camera."

You can share this post!