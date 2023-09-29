 

Ice Cube Announces First Album in Five Years Soon, Assures Fans That It's 'Dope'

Ice Cube Announces First Album in Five Years Soon, Assures Fans That It's 'Dope'
Cover Images/Roger Wong
When sharing the exciting news, the rapper/actor says in a new interview, 'I'm working on an album that hopefully I can finish in next couple of weeks and schedule to put it out.'

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ice Cube is gearing up for new music. In a recent interview, the "Straight Outta Compton" actor confirmed that he has an album on the way called "Man Down", and assures that it's a "dope" project.

"I'm working on an album that hopefully I can finish in next couple of weeks and schedule to put it out," the emcee, born O'Shea Jackson Sr., told RAPstation. "I'm digging what I'm doing. The name of the record is called Man Down, and, you know, it's a pretty good record. It like it. It's dope."

Ice Cube went on to reflect on his career. "It's a blessing, really. For one, I made a promise to myself when I got in this business that I wouldn't let it change who I am as a person, so I was always willing to let the chips fall where they may and not worry about 'I can't do this or my career will be over' or 'if I do this, will this happen?' " he shared.

"When you broke when you're starting off, going back to being broke is not an issue," the Los Angeles native further elaborated. "That's not motivation, like 'I'm going to be broke again, let me bow down to this bull**it.' No."

"Man Down" will serve as a follow-up to his 2018 album, "Everythang's Corrupt". The set has 16 songs in total, including a title track which was released on YouTube back in October 2012.

Over the course of his career, Ice Cube has released 10 solo albums. He made his debut in May 1990 by dropping "Amerikkka's Most Wanted" under Priority Records.

Ice Cube Criticizes Barack Obama's Presidency, Says 'Not Much Changed'

Ice Cube Says Kanye West Is in 'Good Space'

Ice Cube Blasts 'Simple-Minded' Trolls Who Accuse Him of Endorsing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Stars Against Using AI in Music

