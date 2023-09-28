 

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce Losing Child Support Battle

A Los Angeles judge overseeing the case ruled that the actor has to pay his estranged wife $63,209 per month in child support, which is less than half of what she was getting in temporary support.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner's ex-wife allegedly regrets their divorce. According to RadarOnline.com, Christine Baumgartner wished she hadn't dumped the "Yellowstone" star after losing the child support battle between the two.

Kevin scored a major victory in his and Christine's child custody battle earlier this month. A Los Angeles judge overseeing the case ruled that the actor has to pay his estranged wife $63,209 per month in child support, which is less than half of what she was getting in temporary support.

The fashion designer initially had a temporary allowance of $129,000, but fought for a significant increase to $175,057/month, claiming that a higher amount "will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable."

Christine wanted it bumped so she could rent a beachfront home "comparable" to the one she used to live with Kevin. She additionally demanded their children fly in private jets on lavish holidays, claiming that luxurious life "is in their [children's] DNA at this point."

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May after 18 years of marriage. They share three children together, sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

