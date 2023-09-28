 

Travis Kelce's Ex Insists She Doesn't Hate Taylor Swift Despite Warning Her About Dating NFL Star

Travis Kelce's Ex Insists She Doesn't Hate Taylor Swift Despite Warning Her About Dating NFL Star
Although she denies throwing shade at the Grammy-winning singer, Maya Benberry defends her claims about the athlete being a 'cheater' during their relationship in the past.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce's ex has made it clear that she has no ill feelings towards Taylor Swift. Maya Benberry previously warned the "Red" singer about the athlete being a "cheater," but it doesn't mean that she "hates" the pop star.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 31-year-old shared screenshots of her email interview with Daily Mail.com. "I don't hate Taylor nor am I bitter," she penned. "I got asked about my relationship & spoke on it because I can."

"It's my life & I can speak on it or about it whenever I please," she added. "Everything I said now about my experience. So my narrative hasnt changed nor will it."

The life coach went on to address reports about her liking a comment that rated Taylor a five out of 10. "I don't think that Taylor is a 5. The initial comment was someone complimenting me so I liked it without even paying attention just like I do every other comment on my page," she explained.

"Once I caught wind that it was shade. I deleted the comment entirely. Im a grown a** woman & I stand on what I say. I am not a coward & if I truly felt that way about her, I would stand on it, just like I am standing on my infidelity answer."

Maya then stressed, "Taylor is basically a billionaire and a boss. There is no need to hate nor have I or will I. Like I said in my interview. I wish her the best of luck & I mean that genuinely." She then acknowledged that while Travis wasn't the man for her, he "could be" for Taylor.

When speaking to DailyMail.com, Maya said, "Once a cheater always a cheater." She further stated, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart!"

"I'm sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her," Maya added. She said she can only share advice based on "the man that I knew him to be when we dated" and noted, "Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."

