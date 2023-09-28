Travis Kelce's Ex Insists She Doesn't Hate Taylor Swift Despite Warning Her About Dating NFL Star

Instagram Celebrity

Although she denies throwing shade at the Grammy-winning singer, Maya Benberry defends her claims about the athlete being a 'cheater' during their relationship in the past.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce's ex has made it clear that she has no ill feelings towards Taylor Swift. Maya Benberry previously warned the "Red" singer about the athlete being a "cheater," but it doesn't mean that she "hates" the pop star.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 31-year-old shared screenshots of her email interview with Daily Mail.com. "I don't hate Taylor nor am I bitter," she penned. "I got asked about my relationship & spoke on it because I can."

"It's my life & I can speak on it or about it whenever I please," she added. "Everything I said now about my experience. So my narrative hasnt changed nor will it."

The life coach went on to address reports about her liking a comment that rated Taylor a five out of 10. "I don't think that Taylor is a 5. The initial comment was someone complimenting me so I liked it without even paying attention just like I do every other comment on my page," she explained.

"Once I caught wind that it was shade. I deleted the comment entirely. Im a grown a** woman & I stand on what I say. I am not a coward & if I truly felt that way about her, I would stand on it, just like I am standing on my infidelity answer."

Maya then stressed, "Taylor is basically a billionaire and a boss. There is no need to hate nor have I or will I. Like I said in my interview. I wish her the best of luck & I mean that genuinely." She then acknowledged that while Travis wasn't the man for her, he "could be" for Taylor.

When speaking to DailyMail.com, Maya said, "Once a cheater always a cheater." She further stated, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart!"

"I'm sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her," Maya added. She said she can only share advice based on "the man that I knew him to be when we dated" and noted, "Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."

