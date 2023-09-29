 

Patrick J. Adams 'Incredibly Sorry' for Posting Meghan Markle Pics on 'Suits' Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Patrick J. Adams 'Incredibly Sorry' for Posting Meghan Markle Pics on 'Suits' Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike
The Mike Ross depicter on the legal drama series issues an apology for sharing never-before-seen snaps of the Duchess of Sussex posing sensually in character as paralegal Rachel Zane.

  Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Patrick J. Adams has regretted his recent social media posts. The "Suits" actor said he's "incredibly sorry" for posting throwback pictures of his co-star Meghan Markle amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The 42-year-old expressed his remorse via Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 27. "The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections," he declared.

"It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry," the former USA Network star, who's known for portraying Mike Ross on the legal drama, continued. "So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course-corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong."

Patrick's apology statement arrived after he unleashed never-before-seen snaps of Meghan posing sensually in character as paralegal Rachel Zane. In one image, which has since been deleted, the Duchess of Sussex was seen lying upside down wearing a white blouse and brown pencil skirt with her barefoot up in the air as she posed beside co-star Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen.

According to a FAQ page for SAG-AFTRA about the strike, members "cannot promote struck work or struck companies on social media." Meanwhile, influencers "should refrain from posting on social media about any struck work regardless of whether they are posting organically or in a paid capacity."

