 

James Gunn Confirms These 3 Actors Wil Reprise Roles in New DC Universe

Answering fans' questions on Threads, the co-CEO of DC Studios reveals that Xolo Mariduena will continue playing Blue Beetle in the DCU along with two 'The Suicide Squad' stars.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - At least three actors have secured their spots in James Gunn's new DC Universe. As the filmmaker and his co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran, are expected to give the universe a fresh start, he has unveiled three stars who will continue playing their DC characters in future projects.

On Wednesday, September 27, Gunn was taking answers from his fans on Threads. When one person asked how "Blue Beetle", the Warner Bros. film that debuted theatrically last month starring Xolo Mariduena, would factor into the new plans, Gunn replied, "Xolo Mariduena will continue playing Blue Beetle in the DCU." He then added, "...as Viola Davis will Amanda Waller, and John Cena will Peacemaker."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" helmer hinted that these characters' stories will not be a continuation to the previous movies they appeared, but rather stand-alones. "For any actors/ characters returning, will the audience/ viewers need to watch ANYTHING prior to Creature Commandos to understand what's going on? is this a clean start here point for all audience but a wink to returning viewers?" another fan asked, to which Gunn replied, "They will not, no."

Gunn went on noting that "Creature Commandos" will mark the official start of the DCU. "Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year - a sort of aperitif to the DCU - & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that," he explained. "It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think its okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet."

The 57-year-old continued, "And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they've played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until CC and Legacy."

Mariduena made his debut as Blue Beetle in the superhero film that was released last August. Both Davis and Cena starred in Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad", though the actress had earlier appeared in 2016's "Suicide Squad". Cena, meanwhile, has reprised his "The Suicide Squad" role on the "Peacemaker" spin-off series that is streaming on HBO Max.

"Creature Commandos" is an upcoming adult animated series that features Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova and David Harbour in the voice cast. As for "Superman: Legacy", it has David Corenswet in the titular roles with Rachel Brosnahan being cast as Lois Lane.

