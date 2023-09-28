 

Angelina Jolie Hints at Being 'Hurt' After Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Hints at Being 'Hurt' After Divorce From Brad Pitt
The 'Maleficent' actress admits that hasn't felt like herself 'for a decade' after going 'through something where [she] was hurt' and affects her sense of style.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie hasn't felt like herself "for a decade." The 48-year-old actress feels she's in a transitional period in her life, and Angelina admits that she's still struggling to find her own sense of style.

The Oscar-winning star, who was married to Brad Pitt between 2014 and 2019, told Vogue magazine, "After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a 'tougher' look, a stronger me. But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable. Now I wonder if I don't know what my style is because I'm still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I'm in transition as a person. I feel a bit down these days. I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don't want to get into."

Angelina also revealed that she's still going through a "healing" process. The actress said, "We had a lot of healing to do. We're still finding our footing."

Meanwhile, Angelina also confessed that motherhood has changed her life. The Hollywood star, who has Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with Brad, admitted that her children have "saved" her.

She said, "I was 26 when I became a mother. My entire life changed. Having children saved me - and taught me to be in this world differently. I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're better than me, because you want your children to be."

