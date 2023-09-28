'The Masked Singer' Recap: Comedian Is Unmasked In Season 10 Premiere

Instagram TV

Among those who perform in front of judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke in the first episode of season 10 are Gazelle, Diver and Rubber Ducky.

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" has finally returned for season 10. The highly-anticipated new season premiered on Wednesday night, September 27, with Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger returning as the panelists.

Kicking off the season 8 premiere was Gazelle, who said in her clue package, "After seeing a Broadway show at six years old, I knew that I wanted to perform for a living. When I was just a teenager, I took a huge chance and performed in a national talent competition. But, I crashed and burned." The clues also included a sign that read, "Auditions Today!", a sign that said, "Hello Doll!" with Gazelle's photo on it, cheerleading pom poms, a judge in a Hawaiian shirt as well as three bulldogs.

She performed "Uninvited" by Alanis Morissette. Before the panelists made the guesses, "Snake Oil" host David Spade walked out with a vinyl album that said, "Movie Soundtrack" on it. It prompted Gazelle to reveal, "Not only do I act in movies, I also sing in them." Jenny thought she was Camila Mendes, while Robin guessed Lucy Hale. Nicole, meanwhile, named Vanessa Hudgens.

Performing next was Diver, who said in his clue package, "Diving into a completely different persona feels like a nice escape." He also had "The Masked Singer Post" newspaper reading, "Extra! Extra! Read All About It!", an hourglass, a knight's armor and a compass pointed towards the Midwest (MW). He opted to sing Journey's "Any Way You Want It", leading the panelists to guess Adam Levine (Nicole), Tom Sandoval (Ken) and Scott Disick (Jenny).

S'more then took the stage. His clue package included a space rocket, a tip jar made of ice, a pirate ship, "Masked Singer Soda" cans, a Chicago deep-dish pizza and a Christmas tree with an angel on top. For the first episode, S'more belted out "Slow Hands" by Niall Horan. Nicole guessed Joey McIntyre. Robin threw Kevin Richardson's name, while Jenny went Justin Guarini.

The fourth performer was Rubber Ducky, whose clue package featured a VHS tape that said "The Horror! 3-4", a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and a golden turtle. He sang "Come on Eileen" by Dexys Midnight Runners. Ken believed that he was Anthony Anderson, while Robin named David Arquette. Jenny mentioned one of the Wayans brothers.

Finishing off the night was Cow, who said in her clue package, "I won Grammys, traveled the world, I made hit after hit after hit." She also had a coffee packet, July 4 on a calendar, a cookbook called "Classic Culinary Cuisine for Cows" a "Classic Cow Cake" recipe, a Las Vegas sign and a cake mixer.

When Cow started "Bones" by Imagine Dragons, Jenny and Nicole believed that she was a man. Jenny guessed it could be Shawn Stockman or Usher, while Nicole named Leslie Odom Jr.

It was then time to reveal the results and host Nick Cannon announced that Rubber Ducky was the first singer to get unmasked. The judges' final guesses were Anthony Anderson (Ken), Marlon Wayans (Jenny), Jaleel White (Nicole) and David Arquette (Robin). Ken was correct because Rubber Ducky was indeed Anthony Anderson!

