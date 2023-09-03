'Blue Beetle' Star Xolo Mariduena Keeps His Fingers Crossed for Trilogy

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The 'Cobra Kai' actor would love to return for two more installments of the DC Latino superhero franchise in the new big-screen universe headed by James Gunn.

AceShowbiz - Xolo Mariduena is hopeful for a "Blue Beetle" trilogy. The 22-year-old actor takes on the title role in the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie and hopes it serves as only the beginning of a wider story.

"I'm ready for it to be like 'Star Wars', six movies. I'm just kidding. But yes, I am. Everyone involved, even (producers) Peter Safran and James Gunn, we see this as a larger story, and I want this to be a trilogy. There's so much more to tell in this story. I'm honoured to have just made the first one," Xolo told SFX magazine when asked about the prospect of making three films.

"Blue Beetle" is the first live-action superhero film with a Latino actor in the starring role and Xolo felt that family was an essential element of the picture - which also features Adriana Barraza and Damian Alcazar.

The "Cobra Kai" star explained, "That's definitely one of the biggest things that makes this movie different. One of my favourite scenes to film, and just one of my favourite moments in any superhero movie, is when Jaime's getting his powers for the first time in front of his whole family."

Xolo continued, "That keeps the story so honest from the beginning. Oftentimes in superhero movies, a big conflict is having to keep your identity hidden from your family, and if there's one thing that's for sure about Latinos it's that nothing can be hidden."

"Blue Beetle" is one of the first projects since Gunn and Safran assumed control of DC Studios last year and Mariduena hopes it sets the standard for films to come. He said, "I'm excited for 'Blue Beetle' to set the bar for the quality of movies regardless because we didn't make the movie thinking we were (setting the) stage."

"We just set out to make the best movie. The next movie that they got coming out is 'Superman'. We're ready to roll out the carpet for the boy with the red cape."

