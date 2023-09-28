 

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

The 'Chelsea Lately' alum leads many to believe that she debuts her new mystery boyfriend after gushing over her 'baby' who is 'full of love and positivity' on social media.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Chelsea Handler off the single market now? Not so fast. The comedian has backtracked on her apparent new boyfriend announcement after leading many to believe that she's now dating a mystery man, more than a year after calling it quits with Jo Koy.

On Wednesday, September 27, Chelsea returned to Instagram to clarify her relationship status after receiving calls from her publicists and cousin after she posted a picture of her with the mystery man. "My baecation is over," she said in a video posted on her Story. "I did not announce new boyfriend on Instagram."

She said that the man is a bartender near the house she stayed in, in Mallorca, Spain. "Baby doesn't mean boyfriend, okay? Baby means he's my baby because he made me so many drinks," the 48-year-old claimed. "I can't believe I have to clarify things like this."

Chelsea appeared to debut her new boyfriend when she posted earlier on Wednesday a picture featuring her kissing the cheek of the bald guy on her Story. In the caption, she gushed over her "baby" as writing, "This is my baby. He is full of love and positivity and his body is my wonderland," seemingly in reference to John Mayer's 2001 hit "Your Body Is a Wonderland."

"I love my baby and now I go back to work," she continued, before sharing that she'll be at the famed Beacon Theatre in New York City this weekend. She then reminded her followers, "There are still tickets for Saturday show!"

Chelsea Handler's IG Story

Chelsea Handler gushed over her 'baby' on Instagram Story.

Before sparking the new boyfriend speculation, Chelsea was in a relationship with actor and comedian Jo Koy. The pair were dating for almost a year before their split in July 2022. Several months after their breakup, Chelsea said she was not on speaking terms with her ex.

Appearing on Brooke Shields' "Now What?" podcast in late December, she said that she and her former boyfriend have not spoken for "awhile" after their breakup because he didn't take "accountability" for his part in their split.

"I mean, there has to be some accountability, you know what I mean? Like, from him about what happened, because it was just ridiculous," she explained. "I don't think we can have a friendship until there's some accountability and some responsibility taken."

In contrary, Jo hinted that their split was amicable as he called it "beautiful." He told PEOPLE in May, "[I'm] single. Yes, yes, yes. And our split was beautiful. It really was!"

