 

New 'True Detective: Night Country' Trailer: Jodie Foster Keeps Secret Amid Murder Investigation

TV
Foster's Liz Danvers continues to butt heads with Evangeline Navarro's Reis as the two detectives are forced to work together to solve a murder case in Alaska.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Things get heated between Jodie Foster and Evangeline Navarro in the new trailer for "True Detective: Night Country". Their characters continue to butt heads in the latest sneak-peek video as Foster's Liz Danvers seemingly keeps a secret from her fellow detective in a murder investigation.

The new trailer highlights the "weird" circumstances surrounding the deaths of several people in Alaska. "We've got five bodies frozen into a giant block of flesh, and no answers," Danvers says after the harrowing discovery.

"I've seen that before...Years ago," Navarro's Reis says at another point in the video as she's shown a picture of the murder scene. "Dead bodies, weird circumstances," another points out. Reis later grows frustrated as she's seen yelling at a fellow detective, "Tell me why you withheld information from a murder investigation."

According to the official logline of the fourth season, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

The cast also includes Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes. Anna Lambe, Aka Niviana, June Thiele, Diane Benson and Joel D. Montgrand join the new season of the anthology series as guest stars.

Along with the new trailer, HBO Max set the premiere date for "True Detective: Night Country". The six-episode series is set to arrive on January 14, 2024 after originally slated for release in 2023. In an appearance at the Code Conference today, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, confirmed that the delay was due to the strikes. "We put it in January because I wanted to make sure that we had Issa [Lopez] and Jodie Foster available to talk about it," he explained.

