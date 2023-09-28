 

Post Malone Determined to Shield His Daughter From Spotlight

Post Malone Determined to Shield His Daughter From Spotlight
Although he doesn't plan to introduce his baby daughter to the world just jet, the 'Rockstar' hitmaker gives a glimpse at his fatherhood journey when speaking in a new interview.

AceShowbiz - Post Malone is one of the famous parents who want to keep their children out of the spotlight. When speaking with CR Fashion Book, the "Rockstar" hitmaker explained why he decided not to post any pictures of his and his fiancee's young daughter.

"I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone's life," the 28-year-old told the outlet. "And it's why I don't want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready."

"We live in such an interestingly semi-connected world where everybody is a phone call away," the Grammy-nominated emcee, who welcomed his baby girl in May 2022, added. "But you lose a lot of the intricacies and nuance of being with the person and seeing what's actually happening."

Although Posty doesn't plan to introduce his daughter to the world just jet, he did reveal that he's been exploring fashion with the 16-month-old. Noting that he gets the baby "everything camo," the musician added, "It's so fun and I love seeing how far with her mom I can push it... Like, see if I can get her a tiny little night vision helmet and stuff like that."

Posty also made it clear that he really enjoys his fatherhood journey. In the interview, he said that being a dad "really does make me work harder out of love-you want to get up and make the world, for her at least, the best that you can." He went on to gush, "I'm in one of the most blessed positions in the world and I'm one of the luckiest motherf**kers to be able to get to do what I love as a job."

