 

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
When striking a number of poses in front of cameras at the Saint Laurent show, the 'Ghost' actress accidentally flashes her chest as she attempts to fix her hair.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Demi Moore has suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a recent public outing. When making an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, the "Ghost" actress, who was wearing a see-through dress, accidentally flashed her chest.

The unfortunate mishap happened when the 60-year-old star attended the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday, September 26 in a sheer gown. When striking a number of poses in front of cameras, she accidentally exposed a part of her assets. At that time, she was raising one of her hands to fix her hair as layers of black veil, which were supposed to cover her chest, moved from its place.

However, Demi did not let the fashion faux pas stop her from having a blast at the fashion show. She went on to pose for more photos and appeared to have enjoyed the star-studded event, which was also attended by other famous stars. They included Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin), Kate Moss, Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lourdes Leon and Natasha Lyonne.

For the occasion, Demi opted to wear an all-black ensemble. She went daring in a sheer long black dress that came with extra layers of black veil on the wearer's chest and waist. Under the revealing long-sleeved gown, she donned a pair of black undies.

The "Indecent Proposal" actress put on a pair of black sunglasses, pointed-toe black high heels and a glossy matching handbag to complete the look. Keeping her accessories minimal, she added a number of sparkling silver rings. For her long black hair, she styled it into loose waves and parted it in the middle.

Demi then treated her fans to her photos from the fashion show via Instagram. On Wednesday, September 27, she uploaded a number of pictures featuring her stunning get-up. One of them was photographed when she suffered the wardrobe malfunction. In the snap, her exposed body part is heavily blurred.

The former wife of Bruce Willis also let out a photo capturing her walking next to her pal and model Kate at the fashion event. Kate was smiling as she flaunted her figure in a white camisole that came with a plunging neckline. Over it, she donned an unbuttoned black blazer dress and paired it with a short matching skirt. She also added a pair of sheer black thighs, matching shades, brown pointed-toe high heels and a black clutch.

You can share this post!

