 

Victoria Beckham Doesn't Dress to 'Seduce' Her Husband David

Victoria Beckham Doesn't Dress to 'Seduce' Her Husband David
Instagram
Celebrity

Although she doesn't dress to 'please' her husband David Beckham, the former Spice Girls member still takes 'into consideration what he likes,' which include stockings and high heels.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Beckham loves seeing wife Victoria in hold-up stockings and high heels. The couple - who share children Brooklyn Beckham, 24, Romeo Beckham, 21, Cruz Beckham, 28, and 12-year-old Harper - have been married for 24 years but still enjoy regular date nights and, while the 49-year-old star insisted she doesn't dress to "seduce" her spouse, she always thinks about what he likes to see her in.

"I wouldn't say I dress to please David when we go out. I definitely don't dress to seduce. But I will take into consideration what he likes," she told the Daily Telegraph newspaper. Noting these days that is a tuxedo or a dress with a jacket over her shoulders, but always heels, she added, "Hold-ups always work too."

The former Spice Girls singer credits "communication" for keeping her family close and the fact they appreciate that having other commitments means they don't get to spend as much quality time together as they used to so cherish the time that they do get.

She said, "I think the secret to a happy family is probably communication. Respecting each other and their ambitions. Both me and David are very ambitious, as are our children in their different ways. You also have to be realistic. Sometimes work or other things (does she mean in-laws?) mean you can't always go on holiday together as a family. That's why it's important to appreciate the family time you do have."

  Editors' Pick

While Victoria will celebrate her milestone 50th birthday in April, she insisted it doesn't bother her. She said, "Honestly, I'm not obsessed with looking young."

The fashion designer is releasing a new fragrance collection named after places of significance, with Suite 302 a nod to her and David's regular trips to Paris in the 1990s. She recalled, "We would either stay at the Hotel Costes or the Ritz."

"I can still remember the feel of everything. The heavy burgundy curtains, how dark it was in the Costes, how we'd come out of the hotel and there would always be paparazzi in the street. I was wearing lots of Dolce and Gabbana, all the big hair… it was very sexy."

Portofino '97 refers to holidays in Italy and San Ysidro Drive is named after the road in Beverly Hills the family used to live on. She said of the latter, "It reminds me of Malibu and hiking and surfing with the kids. The life we had there."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny 'Didn't Know' Priscilla Presley's Story Before Being Cast in Biopic

Joan Collins Dishes on What Triggers 'Occasional' Fallouts With Husband

Related Posts
Victoria Beckham and Daughter Rushed Out of Miami Hotspot as Fight Erupted

Victoria Beckham and Daughter Rushed Out of Miami Hotspot as Fight Erupted

Victoria Beckham Proudly Wears Crocs' New Boots Despite Past 'Rather Die' Claims

Victoria Beckham Proudly Wears Crocs' New Boots Despite Past 'Rather Die' Claims

Victoria Beckham Warms Up Her Vocals With Spice Girls Hit During Karaoke Night With Husband David

Victoria Beckham Warms Up Her Vocals With Spice Girls Hit During Karaoke Night With Husband David

Victoria Beckham NOT Reuniting With Spice Girls for Glastonbury

Victoria Beckham NOT Reuniting With Spice Girls for Glastonbury

Latest News
Blueface Refuses to Acknowledge Paternity of Chrisean Rock's Son, Calls DNA Test a 'Lil Weird'
  • Sep 27, 2023

Blueface Refuses to Acknowledge Paternity of Chrisean Rock's Son, Calls DNA Test a 'Lil Weird'

Joan Collins Dishes on What Triggers 'Occasional' Fallouts With Husband
  • Sep 27, 2023

Joan Collins Dishes on What Triggers 'Occasional' Fallouts With Husband

Victoria Beckham Doesn't Dress to 'Seduce' Her Husband David
  • Sep 27, 2023

Victoria Beckham Doesn't Dress to 'Seduce' Her Husband David

Tom Brady Feels 'Very Fit' After Shedding 10 Pounds Post-Retirement
  • Sep 27, 2023

Tom Brady Feels 'Very Fit' After Shedding 10 Pounds Post-Retirement

'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny 'Didn't Know' Priscilla Presley's Story Before Being Cast in Biopic
  • Sep 27, 2023

'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny 'Didn't Know' Priscilla Presley's Story Before Being Cast in Biopic

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix
  • Sep 27, 2023

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila