 

'Selling the OC' Star Alex Hall Packs on PDA With Mystery Man After Tyler Stanaland Romance Rumors

After being romantically linked to the former husband of actress Brittany Snow, the 'Selling the OC' star is caught on camera passionately kissing an unidentified man in California.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alex Hall has been spotted out and about with a mystery man. After being romantically linked to Tyler Stanaland, the "Selling the OC" star packed on the PDA with the man, whose identity has not been revealed yet.

On Tuesday, September 26, the reality TV star was caught on camera locking lips with the man on a street in California. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen passionately kissing the unidentified man. She wrapped her arm around his shoulder as she held a cup of drink in one of her hands. Meanwhile, both of his hands were placed on her back.

For the day out, Alex opted to wear a comfortable outfit. She showed off her jaw-dropping body curves in a light gray crop hoodie and a pair of long eclectic blue thighs. While her fingernails and toenails were polished in dark color, she appeared to have gotten out of her car without any footwear. Her blonde hair with black tresses were styled into a sleek back hairdo with a black hairpin.

In the meantime, Alex's companion went with a nearly all-black ensemble. He flaunted his toned arms by sporting a body fit short-sleeved black tee that came with a high neck design. He also donned a pair of long black slim fit jeans and white sneakers with matching laces. In one of his hands, it could be seen that he was carrying a black baseball hat.

The new sighting of Alex locking lips with a mystery man came after she was rumored to be in a romance with Tyler. Alex and her "Selling the OC" co-star even fueled the romance speculations by sharing a kiss in the season 2 finale of the show. During their work trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the two got in a hot tub, which was surrounded by candles, and locked lips.

Alex has opened up about her relationship status with Tyler. In an interview which was published on September 12, she spilled to PEOPLE, "Yes, we did make an upgrade [to our friendship.]" To make it clear, she went on to say, "We made an upgrade."

Tyler himself was previously married to actress and singer Brittany Snow. After being in a marriage for two years, the two announced their breakup in September 2022. In January, Brittany filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

