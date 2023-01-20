 

Brittany Snow Files Divorce Papers 4 Months After Tyler Stanaland Split

Brittany Snow Files Divorce Papers 4 Months After Tyler Stanaland Split
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
The Chloe Beale depicter in the 'Pitch Perfect' film series and the 'Selling the OC' star announced in September last year that they went their separate ways after two years of marriage.

  Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brittany Snow has officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Tyler Stanaland. The Chloe Beale depicter in the "Pitch Perfect" film series filed divorce papers four months after announcing separation.

TMZ reported on Thursday, January 19 that the 36-year-old actress filed the court documents on Wednesday. The Tampa, Florida native cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the marital split. She also said in the legal docs that she and the "Selling the OC" star had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Brittany filed the papers just four months after she and her now-estranged husband announced in a joint statement that they had parted ways. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another," the split announcement, posted on their respective Instagram accounts in September last year, read.

"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the now exes added. They then sent a message to their fans as writing, "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

The split announcement came after the former lovebirds, who started dating in 2018, made headlines when Tyler claimed his "Selling the OC" co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him more than once when he's still married to Brittany. "One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," Tyler said on the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast last summer.

"We can all focus on what we should be doing," he continued. "But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

Interestingly, only a few hours after Brittany and Tyler went public with their separation, Tyler was spotted getting cozy with two of his female "Selling the OC" co-stars, Alex Hall and Polly Brindle. They reportedly got flirty when having some drinks at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar.

