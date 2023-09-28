Boosie Badazz Says He Once Rejected $250K Offer to Perform at LGBTQ Event: 'That's Not What I Believ

 

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper, who has been facing homophobia allegations over the years, makes it clear that he has 'nothing against' the LGBTQ community despite turning down the offer.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) declared that supporting the LGBTQ community is "not what I believe in," so he did something to prove he's a man of his word. The "Wipe Me Down" spitter revealed in a recent interview that he once shut down a $250,000 offer to perform at an LGBTQ event.

"I'm not real for money. In that case, I would just sell my soul for anything," the 40-year-old said. "I've been offered a quarter-million to go perform at an [LGBTQ] community event. Big money. I told them I have nothing against it at all. But that's not what I push and that's not what I believe in."

"A lot of people get that [misunderstood] because they act like I hate them," Boosie continued. "No. My assistant is gay. This man deals with millions of dollars for me. I trust gay people more than regular people."

Boosie has been facing homophobia allegations over the years, especially after taunting Lil Nas X multiple times on social media. He started attacking the "Old Town Road" hitmaker when defending DaBaby amid his Rolling Loud controversy in July 2021.

Boosie, however, insisted that he isn't homophobic. "Everybody who speak the truth, they try to make you seem crazy," he said on Math Hoffa's "My Expert Opinion" podcast. "Anything I speak on, I feel deeply that way. Everything I speak, I stand on it. It's just that the world took it out of context, and said that I have something against those people, when I don't."

"People have to understand that it's not the same stroke for the same folk. My f**kin' assistant manager is gay as f**k. Like, bruh. I don't know where people get that from. He understands me, he know I don't have any ill will towards those people. He deals with money, he deals with business. It ain't never looked at like that," the emcee continued. "I trust gay people more than I trust regular people."

