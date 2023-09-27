Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Instagram Celebrity

The TV journalist, who is currently a part of 'The View' panel, says she and her co-hosts on the ABC daytime talk show are not interested in talking about the hot topic regarding pop superstar and the NFL hunk's relationship.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - While many have jumped in the discussions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged romance, Sara Haines isn't going to follow suit anytime soon. The TV journalist has thrown shade at the rumored lovebirds as she accused them of faking their relationship for "publicity stunt."

In Monday, September 25 episode of the "Behind the Table" podcast, a program that gives viewers an inside look at "The View", Sara appeared with executive producer Brian Teta and divulged why she isn't too thrilled about the pairing. She admitted that she and colleagues are "having a disagreement" about which current news should be discussed daily on the show.

This led to Sara being "upset" with Brian over his "annoying" demand that "The View" co-hosts talk about the "Blank Space" hitmaker's love life. "I can usually find something, but I'll let you know when I don't care. This is a p.r. stunt, this whole thing, and I'm just not that interested in it, because it feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt," she argued.

"She does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get. Like, she's good. We're good," the "Today" correspondent added of the "Cats" actress. Brian argued that Sara had "an opinion that would've been interesting to hear on television."

However, Taylor's passionate fanbase has discouraged Sara from voicing her thoughts about the pair. "The Swifties are as bad as the Beyhive. They come for you if you even allude to them," so she claimed.

Sara further stressed, "I don't like to put negative energy out there, I don't care who she dates, but it's not because I'm a bad person." She went on claiming that "The View" moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin weren't too keen to discuss Taylor's budding romance with the football player either, though Alyssa Farah Griffin had a different opinion on this.

Brian then concluded their discussion, "Moral of the story is everyone doesn't always agree, and I made the decision not to do the topic because several of you felt this way, but I felt there's a public interest." He pointed out, "You have an opinion, it might not be an opinion that people agree with, it might not be the most positive opinion in the world, but that's OK, you do you."

Taylor fueled the dating rumors after she recently attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24. She was joining Travis' mom Donna Kelce in the private box, chatting and laughing with her throughout the game.

Following the game, which ended with the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears, Taylor was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Travis in his convertible, marking the first time they were spotted together since their dating rumors emerged. They reportedly also shut down a local restaurant for a private party with his family and team later that night.

On Tuesday, Taylor was spotted leaving Kansas City after spending time with the athlete. She was seen boarding a private jet at the Kansas City International Airport in Missouri and heading straight back to her Manhattan apartment upon arriving in New Jersey.

You can share this post!