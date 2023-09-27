Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London

Cover Images/KOI SOJER Celebrity

The 'As It Was' hitmaker and the 'Escape Room' star show a not-so-subtle PDA when strolling the street in North London during a coffee run, months after they were first spotted together.

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles is getting more bold with his new relationship. Having been rumored to be romantically linked to Taylor Russell, the British heartthrob appears to have confirmed their relationship with a not-so-subtle PDA during their recent outing.

The pair were caught holding hands during a stroll in North London on Sunday, September 24. Not hiding their affection for one another, the 29-year-old singer and the actress, who is also 29 years old, were photographed touching hands while walking side-by-side as they crossed a street in the English capital.

Harry seemingly tried to go low-key during the coffee run. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer wore black pants, a black puffer coat over a sweatshirt and sunglasses underneath a baseball cap. Meanwhile, the "Bones and All" star stood out in an oversized orange jacket, loose jeans and black sneakers. She also put on a pair of stylish sunglasses and had a bag on her shoulder as she and her beau were holding a coffee cup each.

Harry and Taylor were first spotted together at a gallery in London back in June. Taylor then attended his concert in Vienna, Austria, along with his final show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, before Harry supported her at the press night for her play "The Effect" in London in August.

Harry, who attended the play with his pal James Corden and the comedian's wife Julia Carey, reportedly went into Taylor's dressing room after the show. "It looked like they were holding hands," a source told Page Six. "Harry stayed by Taylor's side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling."

A source later told Us Weekly of the pair, "Their energies work really well together. They're both really sweet people at their core. Harry is always smiling when he's with her. They're having a great time together."

