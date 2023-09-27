Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Music

The 25-year-old rapper/singer's new album arrives atop the chart after earning 137,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., marking his biggest week yet by units.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rod Wave leads the Billboard 200 albums chart with his new album "Nostalgia", marking his third No. 1 album on the tally. The set arrives atop the chart after earning 137,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending September 21, according to Luminate.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 135,000 which is equaling 187.51 million on-demand official streams of the set's 18 songs. Album sales comprise 1,500, while TEA units comprise 500. It marks the rapper/singer's biggest week yet by units earned and the third-largest debut streaming week for an R&B/hip-hop album in 2023.

Back to the new chart, Olivia Rodrigo's former leader "Guts" dips to No. 2 with 134,000 units earned in its second week. Zach Bryan's self-titled album is stationary at No. 3 after earning 79,000 equivalent album units, while Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" stays steady at No. 4 with 76,000 equivalent album units.

SZA's "SOS", meanwhile, jumps up from No. 6 to No. 5 with 53,000 equivalent album units. As for Travis Scott (II)'s "Utopia", the album falls from No. 5 to No. 6 with 47,000 units earned. Peso Pluma's "Genesis", meanwhile, is a non-mover at No. 7 after earning 46,000 equivalent album units.

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" and Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album" hold at No. 8 and No. 9 with 42,000 and 38,000 units respectively. Rounding out the Top 10 is the "Barbie" film soundtrack that returns to the Top 10 after stepping up from No. 11 with 36,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

You can share this post!