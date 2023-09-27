Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing

Instagram TV

The 35-year-old reality star, who was axed from 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta' after calling her co-star Spice a racial slur, accuses the franchise of trying to use her to 'save face.'

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena called out the "Love & Hip-Hop" franchise after it held a racism roundtable in the wake of her firing. The reality star, who was axed from "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" after calling Spice a racial slur, ripped the franchise for using "her."

Erica got things off her chest in a comment section of an Instagram post shared by "LHH". The franchise itself explained in the caption, "On TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 26 at 9p immediately following the season finale of #LHHATL, the conversation continues with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Racism, Colorism, and the Uncomfortable Truth."

"This roundtable discusses the recent events that aired on the show before MTV decided to stop filming with Erica Mena. International colorism expert Dr. Sarah L. Webb, founder and owner of @colorismhealing, a leader in raising awareness, shifting attitudes, and taking action, leads an open dialogue that features @spiceofficial, @yandysmith, @joclive, @reallilscrappy, @sierra_glamshop_, @amylucianiworld, and a special appearance from @rasheeda sharing their experiences," it added. "Watch the special and find resources on fighting racism and colorism at MTV.com/colorofchange."

In her lengthy message, Erica argued, "I think it's absolutely fair that I speak under this post. Especially because I was indeed filming nonstop for seven months after the actual incident between me and that other individual happened." She went on to fume, "The network chose to still film with me nonstop which is why I was used as the base storyline for the whole second half of this actual season."

"They had this footage for months. They chose to edited it how they wanted and aired it. It's only now they are desperate trying to save face and using me to so. If I'm being used to set an example why was I not apart of this 'round table' discussion? Why are they so desperate to film nonstop right now to make up for everything I shot that they can't use now," she continued expressing her anger. "Desperate to save face but true and only reason a statement was even made by the network was because the backlash. Not because they truly believed what I said was a racial slur."

Erica then noted, "The fact that they're now making a mockery of the situation by using individuals who have indeed said things just as bad. Messy Yandy herself in 2015 at Hot97 on air called me 'an a** monkey' - to try and save face for this network's sponsors is pathetic." The ex-wife of Safaree Samuels later told the franchise, "If you really wanted to save face why not have the two women who are just as wrong in that scene have this conversation since now this network feels it needs to be had."

Before concluding her post, Erica accused the "LHH" of using her name to "make up fo their f**k up." She said, "I gave this franchise 13 plus years and now they need to save face so they are gonna wear my name out on this to make up for their F$&k up. The Sad truth in all of this - this Franchize has always depicted us as zoo animals anyway. Sending so much love to my supporters. I love y'all."

Meanwhile, on Instagram Story, Erica unleashed an old video of her on set. "Working on @loveandhiphop August 25th, 2023," she wrote in the accompanying message. "Three days after, August 29th, they aired that episode proudly. I was even being asked to shoot a scene that Monday (August 28th)."

You can share this post!