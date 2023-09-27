Blac Chyna Debuts New BF Derrick Milano in Sweet Instagram Post

Instagram Celebrity

The model and former video vixen, who previously dated Tyga and Rob Kardashian, introduces her 29-year-old songwriter boyfriend by sharing a photo of the two staring at each other lovingly.

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has introduced her new boyfriend to the world. The model, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, made her romance with Derrick Milano Instagram official by sharing a sweet photo of the two.

In the snap shared on Monday, September 25, the 35-year-old and her beau could be seen starring at each other lovingly as they smiled. In the caption, the reality star left out a red heart and praying hands emoji.

Milano left a gushing comment underneath the post, simply writing, "Mine," alongside an infinity emoji. He also shared a picture of him holding Chyna on his own page, noting, "It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. Love you Angela."

Milano is a 29-year-old songwriter, rapper and singer from Philadephia. He started his musical career as a rapper in 2013 before shifting to songwriting in 2019. In 2021, he won a Grammy Award for his work on the Megan Thee Stallion song "Savage" ft. Beyonce Knowles.

As for Chyna, she previously dated Tyga and Rob Kardashian. The former video vixen shares son King, 10, with the "Ayy Macarena" rapper and daughter Dream, 6, with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum.

In an August interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chyna opened up about co-parenting with her exes following tensions between her and the fathers of her kids in the past. "I feel like with everything - time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," she first shared.

"And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Micheal too, with King," she added. "So I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

