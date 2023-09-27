 

Blac Chyna Debuts New BF Derrick Milano in Sweet Instagram Post

Blac Chyna Debuts New BF Derrick Milano in Sweet Instagram Post
Instagram
Celebrity

The model and former video vixen, who previously dated Tyga and Rob Kardashian, introduces her 29-year-old songwriter boyfriend by sharing a photo of the two staring at each other lovingly.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has introduced her new boyfriend to the world. The model, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, made her romance with Derrick Milano Instagram official by sharing a sweet photo of the two.

In the snap shared on Monday, September 25, the 35-year-old and her beau could be seen starring at each other lovingly as they smiled. In the caption, the reality star left out a red heart and praying hands emoji.

Milano left a gushing comment underneath the post, simply writing, "Mine," alongside an infinity emoji. He also shared a picture of him holding Chyna on his own page, noting, "It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. Love you Angela."

  Editors' Pick

Milano is a 29-year-old songwriter, rapper and singer from Philadephia. He started his musical career as a rapper in 2013 before shifting to songwriting in 2019. In 2021, he won a Grammy Award for his work on the Megan Thee Stallion song "Savage" ft. Beyonce Knowles.

As for Chyna, she previously dated Tyga and Rob Kardashian. The former video vixen shares son King, 10, with the "Ayy Macarena" rapper and daughter Dream, 6, with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum.

In an August interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chyna opened up about co-parenting with her exes following tensions between her and the fathers of her kids in the past. "I feel like with everything - time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," she first shared.

"And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Micheal too, with King," she added. "So I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing
Related Posts
Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Blac Chyna Gets Sweet Kiss From Mom Tokyo Toni as She Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety

Blac Chyna Gets Sweet Kiss From Mom Tokyo Toni as She Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss

Latest News
Name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Second Daughter Finally Revealed Amid Messy Divorce
  • Sep 27, 2023

Name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Second Daughter Finally Revealed Amid Messy Divorce

Sophia Loren Feels 'Better' After Successful Leg-Fracture Surgery Due to Fall
  • Sep 27, 2023

Sophia Loren Feels 'Better' After Successful Leg-Fracture Surgery Due to Fall

Kroy Biermann Has 'No Desire to Reconcile' With Kim Zolciak Despite Getting Intimate Amid Divorce
  • Sep 27, 2023

Kroy Biermann Has 'No Desire to Reconcile' With Kim Zolciak Despite Getting Intimate Amid Divorce

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing
  • Sep 27, 2023

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing

Blac Chyna Debuts New BF Derrick Milano in Sweet Instagram Post
  • Sep 27, 2023

Blac Chyna Debuts New BF Derrick Milano in Sweet Instagram Post

Michael Palin Appreciates His 'Monty Python' Co-Stars' 'Very Sincere' Reactions to His Wife's Death
  • Sep 27, 2023

Michael Palin Appreciates His 'Monty Python' Co-Stars' 'Very Sincere' Reactions to His Wife's Death

Most Read
Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune