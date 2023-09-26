 

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
When celebrating her husband's latest milestone, the 'Girls Trip' actress shares an old family photo in which the couple posed alongside their two children, Jaden and Willow Smith, as well as the Oscar winner's oldest son, Trey Smith.

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith was celebrating Will Smith's 55th birthday by sharing a loving tribute to him. However, social media users were less than impressed to see the "Girls Trip" actress calling her husband by his government name.

On Monday, September 25, the 52-year-old unleashed on Instagram a throwback black-and-white family photo. In the snap, the couple posed alongside their two children Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, as well as the Oscar winner's oldest son, Trey Smith, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

In the caption, Jada penned, "Willard. I am so glad you were born on this day." The mom of two then added, "Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family."

"On this Divine assignment we've chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we've shared," she continued. "Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here's to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy."

The post has since been re-shared by The Shade Room on Instagram. That was where online users dragged Jada, accusing her of trying to "embarrass" her spouse. One person in particular opined, "She always gotta find a way to embarrass Will cause she did not have to start with Willard."

Another commented, "She just be embarrassing him bc why tf you gone call that man Willard when you know dxmn well we don't know that name." A third echoed, "We didn't need to know his government name jada never stops embarrassing this man."

