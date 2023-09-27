 

Danielle Fishel Starstruck by J. Cole at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The actress portraying Topanga Lawrence on 'Boy Meets World' freaks out when seeing the hip-hop star ten years after he name-dropped her sitcom character on his song 'Villuminati'.

AceShowbiz - Danielle Fishel was in awe to have finally met J. Cole in person. The Topanga Lawrence depicter on "Boy Meets World" got starstruck when seeing the emcee ten years after he name-dropped her character on his song "Villuminati".

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old shared a video of her interaction with J. Cole. The clip began with her walking through a hall at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena when someone said, "Danielle, I think J. Cole's coming." Surprised, the actress exclaimed, "It is J. Cole!"

Danielle then walked in J. Cole's direction after being asked if she wanted to say hi. "I have to say hi to you. I went and saw your show in L.A.," she gushed. "Unbelievable, I'm such a big fan."

After the two shared a hug, J. Cole told Danielle, "Me too, likewise. Good to see you." The "Girl Meets World" alum then continued to walk down the hall with her husband Jensen Karp and co-star Will Friedle, smiling ear-to-ear. She captioned the video by writing, "Fangirled over @realcoleworld. Can you blame me?"

J. Cole previously showed how he was also a fan of Danielle by mentioning her in his 2013 track, "Villuminati." On the tune, he raps, "Boy Meets World/ I'm tryna find a new Topanga."

Danielle is not the only celebrity who has been name-dropped by J. Cole in his music. He has also mentioned the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce Knowles, Rihanna, former president Barack Obama as well as Michael Jordan among others.

