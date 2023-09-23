Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti on 'Deeper Level' Amid Dating Rumors

Cover Images/Instagram/Robert Bell/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 48-year-old 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and his alleged 25-year-old model girlfriend are reportedly getting serious as they've been spotted on several dates.



AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio is said to be getting serious with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. A source has now said that the 48-year-old actor, renowned for dropping girlfriends once they hit 26, and the model are getting to know each other on a "deeper level" as they have been spotted on several dates in the U.S. and abroad in recent months.

An insider told Page Six, "They've been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level."

The "Killers of the Flower Moon" star and Vittoria were first seen out in public during a steamy club outing in Ibiza, Spain, on August 9. They were seen in a video exclusively obtained by Page Six kissing and partying together at the electrifying Hi Ibiza club and a few weeks later headed to California.

The pair were also spotted getting ice cream and iced coffee in Santa Barbara. An eyewitness told Page Six they noticed a "vibe" between the two during the date, adding, "The way they were talking to each other… you could feel the energy."

The pair were also spotted in the UK at the Vogue World: London party last week. A source told Page Six, "Leo and Vittoria were chatting and dancing together all night. From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling." Another insider said Leo has been supporting Vittoria abroad while she walked the catwalks at Milan Fashion Week.

Leo was last in a long-term relationship with actress Camila Morrone, 26, but they split in August 2022 after four years together. He was then linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, 28, before Vittoria.

