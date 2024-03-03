Playboy Model Hieke Konings' Claims About Kissing 'Weird' Leonardo DiCaprio Debunked

Instagram/Cover Images/AdMedia/Media Punch Celebrity

Hieke shared her story in a new interview with the Dutch edition of Playboy magazine, saying that the kiss happened 'in a secret club in LA, one of those clubs where you can only get in by invitation.'

AceShowbiz - Playboy model Hieke Konings claimed she once had a smooch session with Leonardo DiCaprio. The model opened up about how unimpressed she was by the "Titanic" actor's kissing skills, but a source shut down her claims, insisting that the interaction never happened.

"This story is an amalgamation of other false stories," a source told Page Six. The insider went on to allege that Hieke's anecdote is "clearly an approach for clicks [and] publicity."

Hieke shared her story in a new interview with the Dutch edition of Playboy magazine. "It was in a secret club in LA, one of those clubs where you can only get in by invitation," she said in the March 2024 issue, according to a press release obtained by Page Six. "I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap, and we made eye contact."

Hieke said Leo's manager approached her "less than a minute later" and told her that the actor wanted to talk to her. "Then I walked to his table and sat next to him," she shared.

Hieke admitted she put the moves on DiCaprio, which led to their purported smooch session. "We kissed for a while, and then he asked me to come home with him," she claimed. "I said no. He reacted very shocked. Of course he wasn't used to it. When I said I didn't know him well enough, he responded sweetly, 'I respect that.' Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home!"

For Hieke, Leo's kissing capabilities were "OK" but "definitely not the best". She also disclosed the reason why she refused to leave with the Oscar winner.

"I had heard from other girls that he could be very strange," she said. "For example, one friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn't want to hear her - and another said he even put a pillow on her head."

