Torrey DeVitto Shows Off Engagement Ring After Jared LaPine's Proposal

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Torrey DeVitto and Jared LaPine. After keeping her engagement to her now-fiance under tight wraps, the "Pretty Little Liars" star showed off the ring that the filmmaker gave her during his proposal when sharing the happy news.

On Monday, September 25, the 39-year-old actress uploaded a series of photos featuring her engagement ring. In the photos, she looked stunning with the sparkling ring, which came with a huge square cut diamond, on that finger.

One of the photos captured Torrey striking a pose with Jared in a park. The "Chicago Med" star, who was wearing a short-sleeved white top and a pair of sunglasses, could be seen placing one of her hands on his wrist as he wrapped his arms on her shoulders. In the snap, the couple was smiling from ear-to-ear.

Meanwhile, two other photos appeared to have been taken right after Jared popped the question to Torrey. One of them saw the couple taking a selfie together as blushing Torrey flaunted her engagement ring while covering half part of her face. All the while, Jared was giving her a sweet kiss. Another snap portrayed Torrey, who was wearing a sweatshirt and a pair of shorts, bursting into laughter when she showed off the ring in a farm.

Along with the pictures, Torrey wrote in the caption of the post, "Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn't poison ivy, and asked for forever." She further penned, "My answer was obvious," adding red heart and padlock emojis.

Jared also shared the exciting news on his own Instagram account. Along with a series of photos capturing the times he spent together with Torrey, he revealed, "On September 1st, I got engaged to my best friend." With additions of clinking glasses, ring and red heart emojis, he went on to exclaim, "Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world. I love you more than anything and everything @torreydevitto."

Torrey and Jared went public with their romantic relationship in June. At that time, he uploaded via Instagram a slew of snaps showing the two getting cozy with each other. In the comments section of his post, she gushed, "I love us."

Prior to her romance with Jared, Torrey was married to Paul Wesley, who is her former co-star on "The Vampire Diaries". The former couple got married in 2011 and called it quits in 2013.

