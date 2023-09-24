 

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily, His Daughter Brooke Is No-Show

The 70-year-old wrestling star has exchanged wedding vows with his fiancee in a small ceremony in Florida but his daughter Brooke Hogan snubs the nuptials.

  • Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hulk Hogan has tied the knot with Sky Daily. The 70-year-old wrestling legend - whose real name is Terry Bollea - and Sky got married in Clearwater, Florida, on Friday night, September 22.

"Sky changed his life. He is the happiest he's ever been - literally over the moon. If a guy like Hulk could glow, then he'd be glowing," a friend told DailyMail.com.

The retired wrestler and Sky were joined by their friends and family on their big day. However, Hogan's daughter, Brooke, wasn't among the guests. The insider shared, "It was a low-key wedding. Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other. Sadly, Brooke did not show up."

Sky previously admitted to being swept "off [her] feet" by the former WWE star. Despite this, Sky insisted that she's never actually seen him in the wrestling ring. The two-time divorcee told DailyMail.com, "I wasn't allowed to watch a lot of TV growing up. I knew who Hulk Hogan was obviously, but I hadn't seen any of his fights or watched any wrestling."

"But I think he liked the fact that he had to ask me for my number as opposed to everyone else just jamming their number into his hand. He knew I was interested in Terry, not Hulk. He swept me off my feet. He is my ultimate male."

Sky also revealed that they quickly developed an "organic connection." She said, "I had no idea what to expect. I sat down and his eyes locked on mine and mine locked on his. We talked for a long time. There was just this spark, this lovely organic connection. I wasn't expecting that he would actually call or FaceTime me afterwards."

