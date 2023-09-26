Matthew Perry Puts on Intimate Display With Mystery Woman During Lunch Date in Malibu

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew Perry has been spotted going out with a mystery woman. In a rare sighting during his public appearance for lunch date at a restaurant in Malibu, the "Friends" star put on an intimate display with the woman.

On Sunday, September 24, the 54-year-old actor was caught on camera arriving at the Nobu Malibu in California together with the blonde beauty, whose identity has not been revealed yet. In pictures obtained and published by DailyMail.com, he could be seen placing one of his hands on his companion's back.

The photos captured Matthew and the woman walking next to each other while they were heading to the venue from the valet parking area. The two were also photographed having a conversation under the bright sunlight.

For the romantic outing, the "Don't Look Up" actor went with a black top that came with a V-neck design with buttons on it and long sleeves which he rolled up to his elbows. He also sported a pair of long dark gray sweatpants, long black socks and gray sneakers without laces. To cover his eyes from the harsh sunlight, he put on a pair of black sunglasses.

In the meantime, Matthew's companion opted to wear a simple outfit with lighter colors. She looked stunning in an oversized long-sleeved white button up shirt and a pair of long blue jeans. She added a pair of black rounded shades, a silver necklace and black handbag to complete the look. For the hair, she let loose her straight long blonde locks and parted them to the side.

Previously, Matthew has dated a number of famous stars, including actress Julia Roberts. In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" which he released in 2022, he opened up about ending his romantic relationship with Julia, whom he dated in the 1990s. "Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me," he penned in the book.

"I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me," the five-time Emmy nominee went on to say about the "Pretty Woman" star. "Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable."

"So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," he continued. "She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can't begin to describe the look of confusion on her face."

