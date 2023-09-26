Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Gets Emotional While Addressing Mom's Death

Instagram Celebrity

The singer and actress appears on an Australian show to promote the 10th annual Olivia's Walk for Wellness, which raises funds for wellness programmes that reduce the side effects of cancer treatment.

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi broke down in tears during a TV interview as she told how her mother's death is "still raw." The 37-year-old singer and actress appeared on an Australian breakfast show to promote the upcoming 10th annual Olivia's Walk for Wellness, which raises funds for wellness programmes that reduce the side effects of cancer treatment and help people with cancer to thrive.

"Grease" actress Olivia, who passed away in August 2022 aged 73 following a five-year battle with breast cancer, was a huge supporter of the event, and it is now in her legacy. Speaking on "Sunrise", Chloe, who will take part in the walk in Melbourne on Sunday, October 8, said, "I'm sorry, it's still raw for me. People I don't even know have lifted me up and I have been able to engage with people going through cancer."

"It's an honor to continue the Walk for Wellness. There isn't a greater purpose in life than to give to others and when I went through my mental illness I focused on connecting with people who were going through similar pain," she continued.

Chloe admitted her mother was also open about helping others, even when her cancer battle was at its "hardest" stage. She added, "Even when she was at the hardest part of the battle she was still making it about others. The outpouring of people's love is tangible."

In August, Chloe told how she had been suffering from "extreme memory loss" since her mother's death. Speaking on an Instagram Reel, she said, "Since my mom's passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been okay. I've had extreme memory loss, I've had difficulty getting out of bed. I've stuck to my commitments but I have been neglecting myself."

Chloe admitted she was keen to follow her late mum's wellness advice by taking better care of herself. She added, "One of my mom's biggest messages was 'take care of you. If you don't take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else.' "

You can share this post!