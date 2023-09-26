 

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Gets Emotional While Addressing Mom's Death

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Gets Emotional While Addressing Mom's Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The singer and actress appears on an Australian show to promote the 10th annual Olivia's Walk for Wellness, which raises funds for wellness programmes that reduce the side effects of cancer treatment.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi broke down in tears during a TV interview as she told how her mother's death is "still raw." The 37-year-old singer and actress appeared on an Australian breakfast show to promote the upcoming 10th annual Olivia's Walk for Wellness, which raises funds for wellness programmes that reduce the side effects of cancer treatment and help people with cancer to thrive.

"Grease" actress Olivia, who passed away in August 2022 aged 73 following a five-year battle with breast cancer, was a huge supporter of the event, and it is now in her legacy. Speaking on "Sunrise", Chloe, who will take part in the walk in Melbourne on Sunday, October 8, said, "I'm sorry, it's still raw for me. People I don't even know have lifted me up and I have been able to engage with people going through cancer."

"It's an honor to continue the Walk for Wellness. There isn't a greater purpose in life than to give to others and when I went through my mental illness I focused on connecting with people who were going through similar pain," she continued.

  Editors' Pick

Chloe admitted her mother was also open about helping others, even when her cancer battle was at its "hardest" stage. She added, "Even when she was at the hardest part of the battle she was still making it about others. The outpouring of people's love is tangible."

In August, Chloe told how she had been suffering from "extreme memory loss" since her mother's death. Speaking on an Instagram Reel, she said, "Since my mom's passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been okay. I've had extreme memory loss, I've had difficulty getting out of bed. I've stuck to my commitments but I have been neglecting myself."

Chloe admitted she was keen to follow her late mum's wellness advice by taking better care of herself. She added, "One of my mom's biggest messages was 'take care of you. If you don't take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alicia Keys Submits Trademark Application for Her Tea Range

Matthew Perry Puts on Intimate Display With Mystery Woman During Lunch Date in Malibu
Related Posts
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Suffers From 'Extreme Memory Loss' Since Mom's Death

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Suffers From 'Extreme Memory Loss' Since Mom's Death

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John Sent 'Grease' Co-Star Sweet Gift While in Hospital Just Weeks Before Her Death

Olivia Newton-John Sent 'Grease' Co-Star Sweet Gift While in Hospital Just Weeks Before Her Death

SAG Awards Honors Olivia Newton John, Kirstie Alley and More During 'In Memoriam' Segment

SAG Awards Honors Olivia Newton John, Kirstie Alley and More During 'In Memoriam' Segment

Latest News
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Gets Emotional While Addressing Mom's Death
  • Sep 26, 2023

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Gets Emotional While Addressing Mom's Death

Tori Spelling's Brother Randy Gushes Over 'Resilient' Sister Amid Her Financial Struggles
  • Sep 26, 2023

Tori Spelling's Brother Randy Gushes Over 'Resilient' Sister Amid Her Financial Struggles

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday
  • Sep 26, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Angus Cloud's Mom 'Didn't Want to Leave Him' After He's Found Dead
  • Sep 26, 2023

Angus Cloud's Mom 'Didn't Want to Leave Him' After He's Found Dead

Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Speaks Out for the First Time Since Split Announcement
  • Sep 26, 2023

Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Speaks Out for the First Time Since Split Announcement

Alicia Keys Submits Trademark Application for Her Tea Range
  • Sep 26, 2023

Alicia Keys Submits Trademark Application for Her Tea Range

Most Read
Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore

Blueface Reacts After Lil Baby Praises Him for Saying He Won't Be 'Mean' to Chrisean Rock Anymore

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues