'Euphoria' Creator Explains Why He Insisted on Not Killing Off Angus Cloud's Character

HBO TV

Sam Levinson's interview comes after the Alameda County Coroner confirmed the 25-year-old actor died from acute intoxication following an accidental overdose.

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson really treasured Angus Cloud's character. Speaking to PEOPLE, Levinson reflected on working with the late actor while revealing why he decided to keep Fezco on the hit HBO series.

"Angus was supposed to die at the end of the first season, but I loved him so f**king much. The first thing I noticed about him was he had those Paul Newman eyes," Levinson shared. "It killed me. He was perfect."

Levinson went on saying, "I think part of the problem is I would sometimes put actors ahead of the show at times. So I was like, 'Okay, I can't kill him because then what is he to look forward to?' "

Levinson's interview came after the Alameda County Coroner confirmed Cloud's cause of death. The actor suffered acute intoxication from an accidental overdose of drugs. Fentanyl, benzodiazepines, depressant drugs often used to treat conditions such as anxiety disorders, insomnia and seizures, cocaine and methamphetamine were found in his system.

Prior to his death, Cloud was grieving the loss of his father, Conor Hickey, who died on May 18 at 65, just three months after receiving a mesothelioma cancer diagnosis. Cloud's death was announced by his family back in July. In a statement given to CNN, his family said at the time, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today."

The family continued, "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud's family also described his death as a "devastating loss." They added, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

You can share this post!