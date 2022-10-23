 

Matthew Perry Gets Candid on Why He Dumped Julia Roberts, Thought He's Not Good Enough for Her

Matthew Perry Gets Candid on Why He Dumped Julia Roberts, Thought He's Not Good Enough for Her
Instagram/Variety
Celebrity

The Chandler Bing of 'Friends' admits he was scared of being dumped by the 'Pretty Woman' stunner as he calls himself 'broken, bent, unlovable' during their relationship.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matthew Perry ended his romance with Julia Roberts because he was frightened she would leave him. Previously dating the "Pretty Woman" star in the 1990s after persuading her to appear on the popular sitcom, the "Friends" actor confessed that he called time on the relationship as he didn't think he was good enough for the Hollywood actress.

"Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable," Matthew said as he wrote in his autobiography "Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing" which is being serialised in The Times newspaper.

"So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts. She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can't begin to describe the look of confusion on her face."

  See also...

The 53-year-old star recalled how the romance began when Julia was asked to appear on "Friends" in 1995 and producers encouraged him to contact the actress after she suggested she would only feature if she could be in a storyline with Matthew's character Chandler Bing.

He said, "I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read, 'The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers.' Not only did Julia agree to do the show, but she also sent me a gift - bagels, lots and lots of bagels."

Perry revealed that the pair exchanged hundreds of fax messages during a "three-month courtship." He recalled, "Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and watch the piece of paper slowly revealing her next missive."

"I was so excited that some nights I would find myself out at some party sharing a flirtatious exchange with an attractive woman and cut the conversation short so I could race home and see if a new fax had arrived. Nine times out of ten, one had."

You can share this post!

Trevor Noah Denies Beefing With Kanye West, Claims He's Concerned About the Rapper

Madonna Name-Drops Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Miley When Reflecting on Backlash of Her 'Sex' Book
Related Posts
Matthew Perry Finds It Scary When Jennifer Aniston Called Him Out for Alcohol Abuse

Matthew Perry Finds It Scary When Jennifer Aniston Called Him Out for Alcohol Abuse

Matthew Perry Says Stomach Scars From 14 Surgeries Remind Him to Stay Sober

Matthew Perry Says Stomach Scars From 14 Surgeries Remind Him to Stay Sober

Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Matthew Perry Almost Died as He Was Put on Life Support Due to Opioid Abuse

Matthew Perry Almost Died as He Was Put on Life Support Due to Opioid Abuse

Most Read
Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen
Celebrity

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Vladimir Putin Shows Marks Thought to Be Signs of Cancer Treatment During Rare Appearance

Vladimir Putin Shows Marks Thought to Be Signs of Cancer Treatment During Rare Appearance

50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Insists His Mom Isn't Involved in Their Feud

50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Insists His Mom Isn't Involved in Their Feud

Chance The Rapper's Wife Kirsten Corley Defends Husband After Twitter Trans Porn Controversy

Chance The Rapper's Wife Kirsten Corley Defends Husband After Twitter Trans Porn Controversy

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Divorce Allegedly Getting 'Very Nasty'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Divorce Allegedly Getting 'Very Nasty'