Usher Enjoys Visiting Strip Clubs to 'Express' Himself and Find 'Relief'

The 'Love in This Club' hitmaker opens up that he loves going to strip clubs in order to blow off some steam because men need 'relief' and an outlet to 'express' themselves.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Usher likes going to strip clubs, gardening and puffing on cigars to blow off steam. The 44-year-old "Love in This Club" singer, who shares four children with two women including his current partner Jenn Goicoechea, 39, said he believes men need "relief" and a way to "express" themselves.

"Everybody knows Atlanta is famous for strip clubs - and don't get me wrong, I like to go to strip clubs here - but my experience is becoming a little bit different, older, more evolved and sophisticated," he told the Mail on Sunday in an interview in London during which he chain-smoked six cigars.

Texas-born Usher, who was raised in Atlanta by his mum, added about being green-fingered, "I love plants - period." And he said about his love of cigars, "In America, a lot of times, it's about everything having more flavour, being bigger, the most violent."

"But this is about nuanced tastes, subtleties and notes. Basically, the opposite of vape culture. I come from a time when things were more analogue… When you get older, man, you begin to take the time to slow down, to reap the benefit of what you sow."

He added about his collection of hobbies, "I feel like I'm at the age where I've just now begun to curate my experience… men need some relief, an ability to go somewhere to express themselves and emote, with as much honesty and transparency as possible."

Dad-of-four Usher has 15-year-old son Usher (AKA Cinco) V, and Naviyd Ely, 14, with his stylist ex-wife Tameka Foster, 52, as well as a daughter, Sovereign Bo, three, and a one-year-old son, Sire Castrello, with businesswoman Jenn.

It was announced on Sunday, September 24 Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. He said about his burning desire to perform, "I wasn't afraid of the light. I wanted it. I wanted to stand on a stage. I want you to see me."

"I want you to see what I have to offer. I want to dance for you. I want to perform for you. I want to make you smile. When I get in your face, I want you to know what I am saying."

