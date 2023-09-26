Finley Quaye Avoids Jail Sentence After Admitting to Destroying His Ex's Cafe in Rage

Celebrity

The 'Sunday Shining' star is sentenced to supervision order and receives sympathies from sheriff after breaking into ex-girlfriend's cafe and destroying her properties.



AceShowbiz - Finley Quaye has escaped jail sentence after admitting to smashing up his ex-girlfriend's cafe in a grief-filled rage. The 49-year-old Nineties star - whose hit album "Maverick a Strike" featured the single "Sunday Shining" and went double platinum - broke open the front door of Rena Gawa's eaterie in Edinburgh and after entering the premises uninvited hurled chairs and flowers around before smashing glasses.

The Sun revealed in a report on his court case that he was arrested after witnesses in a neighbouring shop overheard the commotion and he spent the weekend in police custody following the incident on July 15.

The newspaper said he pleaded guilty when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards Rena, and to wilfully or recklessly destroying property. Both offences were said to be aggravated by the abuse of a partner, or ex-partner.

The Brit and Mobo-award winning singer was in the dock for sentencing on Monday, September 25 where a sheriff was told the star turned up at Rena's business in an emotional state at around 9 A.M.

Quaye's defence lawyer Cameron Tait told the court his client had arrived in Edinburgh to speak to his ex after suffering a family bereavement. He added Quaye also phoned the police himself, and the court was told he was said to be "incoherent" during the call. The lawyer said, "He was struggling and things boiled over."

Quaye is currently addressing his longstanding substance misuse by attending sessions with help groups Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, the court was also told.

Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss offered his sympathies to Quaye over his bereavement and sentenced him to a 12 month supervision order. The sheriff also agreed not to impose a non-harassment order.

Quaye has had a string of run-ins with the law over the years. He was previously spared jail when he appeared at Westminster Magistrate's Court, London, in 2019 after he threatened to shoot a bar manager and "get a grenade" after performing at a gig.

Quaye admitted to punching Robert Jenei in the face, attacking a car and shouting racist abuse after playing at London's Troubadour venue - and was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation order.

The singer was also found guilty of a charge of aggravated assault following an incident in Edinburgh in 2012. He was sentenced to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work, and the same year the singer was declared bankrupt with a tax debt of £383,000.

In 1997, Quaye won the Mobo Award for best reggae act, and was awarded the best British male solo artist at the Brits in 1998.

