 

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Alaina, who married Matt Moeller in June, reportedly has a 'great rapport' with customers as her profession is revealed after she's photographed working at the centre near her home in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott is working as an aesthetician at a hair salon and spa despite her famous dad's $260 million fortune. The 50-year-old "Stan" rapper's girl, has been photographed working at the center near her home in Rochester Hills, Michigan, wearing a long-sleeve cream sweatshirt and black trousers.

A source told The U.S. Sun the 30-year-old, who is the biological daughter of Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers' twin sister and was adopted by the rapper when she was a child, has a "great rapport" with customers.

Despite sharing other aspects of her life on Instagram, she has kept the job off her social media. Instead, the self-proclaimed "lover of travel" often posts photos from her adventures abroad for more than 100,000 Instagram followers.

Alaina has had a big summer as she married fiance Matt Moeller in June in front of 125 of their closest friends and family, including her famous father. She captioned images from the big day, "In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours."

Following fan speculation Eminem wasn't at the ceremony, it was later revealed he'd actually walked Scott down the aisle. Alaina told PEOPLE, "He wasn't going to miss that. None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I'm beyond blessed."

Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004 Alaina has been part of his life since she was born and lived with him and Kim, 48, almost full-time her whole life. In 2020, he said in another interview that she'd always been a "daughter" to him.

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, also shares daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, 27, and Stevie Laine, 21, with Kim, whom he divorced for the second time in 2006 after remarrying her following their initial 2001 split.

The former couple is said to be on "good terms" after years of feuding and set to reunite at daughter Hailie's wedding. She served as the maid of honor at Alaina's wedding and is set to tie the knot soon with her 27-year-old fiance Evan McClintock.

