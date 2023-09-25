 

Usher Gushes Over His Friendship With David Beckham

Usher Gushes Over His Friendship With David Beckham
Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Love in This Club' singer gushes over the 48-year-old former footballer as he stresses the importance of respecting others in the showbiz game

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Usher is reveling in a bromance with David Beckham that has been going on for more than a decade. The "Love in This Club" R&B singer said the 48-year-old former footballer has been to a string of his shows and is capable of "busting" his "a**" when they exercise together.

The 44-year-old singer told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine, "David's been to many shows of mine, he's always been a fan. And I've always been a fan of his, as a brand maker."

Like David, who made a fortune with his former partnership with Scotch whisky brand Haig Club, Usher is a booze ambassador and has a tie-in with cognac Remy Martin XO. He added he recently bumped into David at a recent class taught by the motivational fitness coach Angela Manuel-Davis, leading to the footballer to bust his "a**" in the lesson.

Usher, born Usher Raymond IV, said, "Angela decided that she wanted me to ride in the front, which is the hardest row. So, here I am sitting on a bike next to David Beckham, who is still performing at the same rate as he was when he was kicking a ball. He busted my a**, man."

  Editors' Pick

Usher added about the importance of respecting others in the showbiz game, "No one man is an island. It may seem that way. But if you take an incredible plant and then you look below the surface, there's roots that ground it. That's what makes me the artist that I am, the roots of my inspiration, the people that have supported, engaged and introduced me to the outer limits of what it is to be an artist."

In 2012, it emerged David, who has four kids with wife Victoria Adams, 49, organized a phone call from his boy Brooklyn Beckham's then-idol Usher for his 13th birthday.

It emerged on Sunday, September 24 Usher will be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, on 11 February at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, just outside Las Vegas. The announcement came in the form of a video released online featuring the singer and 42-year-old reality star Kim Kardashian, which showed her calling him to tell him the news while he was working on music in the studio.

Usher previously told Access Hollywood about the chance to play the Super Bowl show, "I'd be a fool to say no. If things line up the way we would all hope, one day that moment would happen. I've had the opportunity to grace the stage in support of "OMG" and will.i.am but that was one moment."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ryan Seacrest Appears to Shade 'Live' After Kelly Ripa Insinuates Creative Differences

Lindsay Hubbard Shows Off Twerking Skills at Bachelorette Bash After Carl Radke Canceled Wedding
Related Posts
Usher Officially Announced to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024

Usher Officially Announced to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024

Usher Links Up With Summer Walker and 21 Savage in 'Good Good' MV

Usher Links Up With Summer Walker and 21 Savage in 'Good Good' MV

Usher Defends His 'Service' After Viral Onstage Moment With Keke Palmer Led to Relationship Drama

Usher Defends His 'Service' After Viral Onstage Moment With Keke Palmer Led to Relationship Drama

Usher Shows Love to Longtime Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea at Last Summer Residency Show

Usher Shows Love to Longtime Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea at Last Summer Residency Show

Latest News
Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune
  • Sep 25, 2023

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Usher Gushes Over His Friendship With David Beckham
  • Sep 25, 2023

Usher Gushes Over His Friendship With David Beckham

Keanu Reeves' GF Alexandra Grant Gushes Over the Actor in Rare Interview About Their Relationship
  • Sep 25, 2023

Keanu Reeves' GF Alexandra Grant Gushes Over the Actor in Rare Interview About Their Relationship

Miley Cyrus Surprises Fans With Brunette Hair in New Photos
  • Sep 25, 2023

Miley Cyrus Surprises Fans With Brunette Hair in New Photos

Tamar Braxton Clarifies She's Not Trolling Saweetie Over Her LongNails
  • Sep 25, 2023

Tamar Braxton Clarifies She's Not Trolling Saweetie Over Her LongNails

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues
  • Sep 25, 2023

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Most Read
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot
Celebrity

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame

Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Savannah Chrisley Pens Final Tribute to Ex Fiance Nic Kerdiles After He Died in Motorcycle Crash

Savannah Chrisley Pens Final Tribute to Ex Fiance Nic Kerdiles After He Died in Motorcycle Crash

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper