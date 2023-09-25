 

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed by Malibu Mayor for Allegedly Lying About Permit for Poosh Event

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed by Malibu Mayor for Allegedly Lying About Permit for Poosh Event
Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein alleges in a lengthy Facebook post that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was lying on a permit application for her recent Poosh event.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has found herself being dragged by Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein over a recent party. According to the mayor, "The Kardashians" star was lying on a permit application for her recent Poosh event.

Bruce alleged that Poosh claimed Kourtney was throwing a baby shower to get the OK for an "influencer party." However, once they got the permit, they used it as a promotional party for her wellness brand.

"I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property," Bruce wrote in a lengthy Facebook post shared on Saturday, September 23. "Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me - which was that the house is being 'rented' for an 'influencer event.' "

Bruce noted that "it does not disturb me to have this event occur in a house in the neighborhood where I am living." He added, "As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with."

The mayor went on to argue that the practice was "not a good look for the city - although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents' peaceful enjoyment of their homes."

While Kourtney has yet to respond to Bruce's statement, one attendee told Page Six, "There were no more than 100 people attending the privately held wellness event for friends of Poosh."

Kourtney did throw a baby shower on Sunday. The TV personality, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, hosted a Disneyland-themed bash. that was attended by her famous family.

Based on videos posted on Instagram, guests were greeted by a barbershop quartet who were dressed similarly to the Dapper Dans at Disneyland. They then entered the party through a massive door decorated with colorful balloons.

