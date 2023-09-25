 

Artist of the Week: Drake

Artist of the Week: Drake
Music

The 'In My Feelings' rapper conquers the charts yet again as his latest offering 'Slime You Out' featuring ex-girlfriend SZA makes impressive chart positions on the streaming giants both in the U.S. and overseas.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has done it again. The rapper is back atop the charts with his highly-anticipated release, "Slime You Out" featuring a reunion with his ex-girlfriend, SZA. Both artists blend their unique styles, resulting in a song that is both commercially appealing and artistically satisfying.

Their collaboration came seamlessly partly because of their past connection. "We're cool. And we've always been cool. It's never been weird. Anytime he's ever mentioned me, it's always been positive. He's never said anything negative about me. I'm grateful for that. I think highly of him... He's King Drake," SZA gushed over her ex in an interview.

Despite sparking controversy ahead of its release due to its artwork that features Halle Berry, the song has been met with both critical acclaim and commercial success. It ruled major streaming charts, including the US and Global Apple Music charts as well as the US Spotify Charts. Additionally, it made an impressive debut at number 13 on the Global Spotify chart, firmly establishing itself as the chart's top new entry.

In the United Kingdom, it broke into the top 10 on the singles chart and hit an impressive number three on the UK Hip Hop/R&B singles chart. This achievement showcases Drake's ability to appeal to a global audience, reaffirming his status as one of the most influential artists in music today.

The collaboration between Drake and SZA on "Slime You Out" was recorded for his next studio installment "For All the Dogs" due later this year. Their musical chemistry and nostalgic references to their past relationship create a captivating listening experience.

As with most of Drake's releases, "Slime You Out" has sparked conversations among listeners about its lyrics and themes. Drake has a talent for infusing personal experiences into his music, and this track is no exception. The emotional depth and introspective nature of the lyrics resonate with audiences, further solidifying his connection with fans around the world.

