Gwen Stefani's Son Recording 'Justin Bieber-Quality Singles'
According to proud dad Gavin Rossdale, his oldest son Kingston whom he shares with the No Doubt singer is a very talented musician who has created really good music.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gavin Rossdale's son is making "Justin Bieber-quality singles." The Bush frontman, 57, shares three sons with his now ex-wife Gwen Stefani, 53 - Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, as well as daughter Daisy, 34, from a previous relationship with the 53-year-old English designer Pearl Lowe, and said his oldest boy is following in his and Gwen's musical footsteps.

"I got him a Logic studio for Christmas. He's got my whole (guitar) pedal rig, a bunch of vintage guitars, all this stuff. I've helped him out to have a nice setup, but that is it," he told UsWeekly.

Gavin added along with recording "for himself," Kingston has been "working with other people and writing some way legit, Justin Bieber-quality singles." He said about the teen's "ear for melody," "I'm like, 'Oh, God. It's really good. I can't believe it.' "

The performer also said Kingston is "intentional" about his talent and keeping his musical interests "independent" from his famous parents. He added, "I wish he were really deeply into (my music), but he's not."

  Editors' Pick

"He's into the (Smashing) Pumpkins, which is great. They're an incredible band. What's so strange, anthropologically, is that he does not quiz me about stuff. He has to break away from me and discover things (and) almost distance himself from me, which is painful."

Gavin and Gwen had Kingston in 2006, before they called in quits in 2015 ahead of their divorce being finalised a year later.

No Doubt singer Gwen has moved on with her fellow "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton, 47, who she married in 2021.

Kingston performed publicly for the first time at Blake's Oklahoma bar Ole Red in August and his song was shared via TikTok, with social media users praising him in the comments section for looking like his "dad's twin."

Gavin has told "This Morning" he thinks it would be "crazy" for his children to chase showbiz careers, but cautioned they should be focusing on computing as a career. He added, "(They should) go into tech, do something like that. It's my responsibility to make them so they contribute to society as opposed to take away from society."

