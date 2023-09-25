 

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

The Rolling Stones guitarist has come to terms with the fact that he is turning 80 years old and says people 'might as well commit suicide' if they are worried about getting old.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keith Richards feels people who don't find ageing "fascinating" should kill themselves. The Rolling Stones guitarist, 79, stated he has ditched all his vices aside from the occasional drink and is enjoying getting older despite fearing "horrific things" for the future.

"The cigarettes I gave up in 2019. I haven't touched them since. I gave up heroin in 1978. I gave up cocaine in 2006. I still like a drink occasionally - because I'm not going to heaven any time soon - but apart from that, I'm trying to enjoy being straight. It's a unique experience for me," he told The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Keith added about how he is amazed his body is still going after his years of debauchery, "I'm blessed, maybe, that physically this thing (my body) just keeps going."

"So far, I have no real problem with getting old. There are some horrific things that you can see in the future, but you've got to get there. I'm getting along with the idea of being 80, and still walking, still talking. I find (ageing) a fascinating process. But then if you didn't, you might as well commit suicide."

When asked how he thinks he is still alive after his drugs binges, Keith said he would not urge others to follow his lead - but said they could do with his laid-back attitude to life. He added, "I wouldn't recommend the way I've handled everything to anybody else."

"But I've handled myself the way that I felt was necessary. And I think everybody else, if they did the same thing, might benefit from Keith's advice, 'Don't worry too much!' "

Keith also admitted he used to drink a concoction of vodka and orange soda he called the "Nuclear Waste."

The Stones' new album "Hackney Diamonds" is set for release on October 20, and will feature some of the last recordings of drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021 aged 80 after a throat cancer battle.

Keith said aside from the pain of Charlie's absence the record had a "real urgency and energy," adding, "We blitzkrieged that thing."

