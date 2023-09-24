 

Heidi Klum Learns to Let Go of Her Obsession With Her Look

The 'America's Got Talent' judge has become 'more relaxed' about her appearance after spending years of obsessing with her look when she was at the height of her modeling career.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has become more laid-back about her appearance in recent years. The 50-year-old star was often worried about her appearance at the height of her modelling career, but Heidi has adopted a different attitude since she met her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

"I think he's super handsome, and right now he's like, 'Oh, I'm a little bit pudgy.' I actually love when he's a little bit pudgy, to be honest with you. I'm 50. I don't want him to be 34 and uber-shredded. I don't want someone who worries about their muscles all day long. To me it's manly when there is some … extra," Heidi - who has been married to Tom since 2019 - told StyleWatch.

Heidi has also become more relaxed about her own figure since they first met. She shared, "When he met me, he said, 'You can always also eat a little bit more.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And I guess looking back, I was much thinner than I am today."

"When you're a model ... I guess I was exercising harder. I was running around outside, jogging and all of this stuff. Over the last few years, and especially since I've met him, I've just been more relaxed."

Heidi became a global star in 1998, when she landed the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The model likened appearing on the cover of the magazine to winning the lottery.

She said, "Getting that phone call telling me that I was on the cover, it was like when someone wins $20 million in the lottery. Because at that time, without social media, I think the numbers were, like, 55 million readers or something. I could really feel that reach too."

"I would go into a restaurant, and people all of a sudden would be like, 'That's that girl from Sports Illustrated.' It just was such a big bouncing board for me to really make me go to the next step in my career."

