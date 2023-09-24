 

Nicolas Cage Envisioned as 'Beach Bum' Version of John Wick in 'Retirement Plan'

Nicolas Cage Envisioned as 'Beach Bum' Version of John Wick in 'Retirement Plan'
CBS/Summit Entertainment
Movie

Director Tim Brown opens up on inspirations behind his new movie 'The Retirement Plan', saying he was influenced by the action movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves.

  • Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Retirement Plan" director Tim Brown was inspired by the "John Wick" franchise. The new movie is fronted by Nicolas Cage as a retired grandfather who longer spends his time killing people for money and Brown says that some of the movie's concepts were inspired by the Keanu Reeves-led series.

"The only thing I knew at the beginning was, what if John Wick became a beach bum and an alcoholic, and just did nothing for 40 years? When he's 70, could he have any ability at all? What would that ability be? That was the premise that I started with, and then it evolved," Tim said to Collider.

  Editors' Pick

"So, halfway through the movie, I could not have told you how it was gonna end, remotely. A lot of the people that I've been talking to say the film's unpredictable because I'm not following that classic action genre beat sheet. I'm mixing it up a little bit, and where you think the happy ending might happen, I flipped it. If you think this is gonna happen, I wanted to change that, just to be a little bit unpredictable about it."

Brown has penned the script for the flick - which also features Ashley Greene and Ron Perlman - and explained how the story evolved naturally during the writing process.

He explained, "If I knew the ending, that would have been harder to do. I just had to go, 'What if suddenly a van comes crashing through the door? Why would that happen?' You just keep asking questions, and then it literally organically evolves. It's almost like a vine. It went in different directions and I just kept writing until I hit 130 pages and figured, 'Well, there's a story.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lorde 'Alone With Her Thoughts' While Writing New Music and Battling Mystery Illness

Heidi Klum Learns to Let Go of Her Obsession With Her Look

Related Posts
Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'

Latest News
'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper
  • Sep 24, 2023

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

Nicolas Cage Envisioned as 'Beach Bum' Version of John Wick in 'Retirement Plan'
  • Sep 24, 2023

Nicolas Cage Envisioned as 'Beach Bum' Version of John Wick in 'Retirement Plan'

Lorde 'Alone With Her Thoughts' While Writing New Music and Battling Mystery Illness
  • Sep 24, 2023

Lorde 'Alone With Her Thoughts' While Writing New Music and Battling Mystery Illness

Heidi Klum Learns to Let Go of Her Obsession With Her Look
  • Sep 24, 2023

Heidi Klum Learns to Let Go of Her Obsession With Her Look

Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years
  • Sep 24, 2023

Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily, His Daughter Brooke Is No-Show
  • Sep 24, 2023

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily, His Daughter Brooke Is No-Show

Most Read
Margot Robbie's Return for 'Barbie' Sequel Is 'Off The Table'
Movie

Margot Robbie's Return for 'Barbie' Sequel Is 'Off The Table'

Gary Oldman Flipped Out on Set of 'The Fifth Element' Over Chocolate Bar

Gary Oldman Flipped Out on Set of 'The Fifth Element' Over Chocolate Bar

Zac Efron and Co-Stars Get Exemption to Promote 'The Iron Claw' Amid Strike

Zac Efron and Co-Stars Get Exemption to Promote 'The Iron Claw' Amid Strike

'Blade: Trinity' Left Director 'Very Depressed'

'Blade: Trinity' Left Director 'Very Depressed'

'The Expendables 4' Producer Hints at Megan Fox's Role

'The Expendables 4' Producer Hints at Megan Fox's Role

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork

'Spy Kids: Armageddon' Director Teases Plans for Sequel

'Spy Kids: Armageddon' Director Teases Plans for Sequel

'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Books 2024 Release Date

'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Books 2024 Release Date

Britney Spears' Movie 'Crossroads' Gets Re-Release to Mark Her Memoir

Britney Spears' Movie 'Crossroads' Gets Re-Release to Mark Her Memoir