 

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'
Cover Images/Darla Khazei
Movie

The 59-year-old 'Ghost Rider' actor loves the idea of 'playing a bit older than his own age' in his next feature film where he is expected to play a retired hit man.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicolas Cage relished the idea of being aged up for "The Retirement Plan". The 59-year-old actor plays a retired assassin in director Tim Brown's new movie, and he was quick to get on board for the project because not only did he like the script, but he was intrigued at the thought of playing someone a decade older.

"I sent Mike [Nilon], his manager, the script, and he responded. He said that he thought it was really funny. He loved the family theme that's running through it," Tim told The Hollywood reporter when discussing how he got the "Pig" star on board.

"He loved the idea of playing a grandfather and playing a bit older than his own age. So he liked the idea of being aged up, and that was pretty much it. We talked a lot about the material, and the comedy really drew him to it."

The filmmaker praised the "City of Angels" actor for his "phenomenal" comic ability and the special qualities he brings to his work. He said, "I don't know if he ever gets enough credit for being a tremendous comic actor because he does so much drama and action, but his comic ability is phenomenal."

  Editors' Pick

"He has an ability to improvise and add just a little twist of something that I refer to as the 'Nic Cage spice'. It's hard to explain, but you love it. So he brought his Nic Cage-ism to this role in the Caymans with us, as he does in every role that he does, and I got really lucky that he liked the material."

And Tim was grateful for Nicolas' improvisation skills. He said, "I always found that Nic is great out of the gate and he finds more improvisation and looseness in the more takes that he does."

Discussing his most memorable day of filming, he added, "I think it'd be the day that we were shooting the balcony scene, and his daughter [Ashley Greene] says, 'Are you some kind of assassin or something?' And I had written a line for that moment, but Nic turned to me and said, 'What if I didn't say anything and just looked at her and [sheepishly laughed]?' "

"It was something that only he can do, and to this day, it's the highlight of the film for me, because it shows how great he is at doing nothing except a little expression. It just added so much to it. So that would probably be my most memorable day."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kevin Bacon Thought 'Six Degrees' Trivia Game Mocked Him

Young Thug's Father Insists Gunna Didn't Do Anything That 'Can Hurt' His Family in RICO Case
Latest News
Chris Brown Blasts 'Evil' Tinashe After She Expresses Regret Over Their Collaboration
  • Sep 18, 2023

Chris Brown Blasts 'Evil' Tinashe After She Expresses Regret Over Their Collaboration

'The Talk' Delays Season Premiere Amid WGA Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

'The Talk' Delays Season Premiere Amid WGA Strike

Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims
  • Sep 18, 2023

Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims

'Young and the Restless' Billy Miller Died Days Ahead of His 44th Birthday
  • Sep 18, 2023

'Young and the Restless' Billy Miller Died Days Ahead of His 44th Birthday

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'

Kevin Bacon Thought 'Six Degrees' Trivia Game Mocked Him
  • Sep 18, 2023

Kevin Bacon Thought 'Six Degrees' Trivia Game Mocked Him

Most Read
Fans Freak Out After Seeing Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal's Steamy Kiss in 'Cassandro' Scene
Movie

Fans Freak Out After Seeing Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal's Steamy Kiss in 'Cassandro' Scene

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'

Steve Martin Denies Punching Co-Star Miriam Margolyes During Violent Stunts on Movie Set

Steve Martin Denies Punching Co-Star Miriam Margolyes During Violent Stunts on Movie Set

Jessica Chastain Eloquently Explains How SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements Work Amid Strike

Jessica Chastain Eloquently Explains How SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements Work Amid Strike

Paul Dano Did '70 or 80 Takes' for His Crucial Scene as Riddler in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

Paul Dano Did '70 or 80 Takes' for His Crucial Scene as Riddler in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

'Wonka' Director Is Game for Sequel

'Wonka' Director Is Game for Sequel

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'