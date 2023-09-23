Tems Calls Out 'Mad' Trolls Amid Rumors She's Pregnant by Rapper Future

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

The Grammy Award-winning musician appears to clap back at speculators who have spread the story that she's allegedly expecting first child with the 'F**k Up Some Commas' hitmaker.

Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tems has seemingly broken her silence on rumors that she's pregnant by Future. The Nigerian singer/songwriter has come with a subtle message, in which she called out "mad" social media users, following the pregnancy rumors.

The Afrobeats artist appeared to catch wind of the speculation running on the Internet that she has become pregnant with the rapper's baby. Seemingly in response to the rumors, she let out a new selfie with an accompanying cryptic message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, September 22 that read, "In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!"

While it was not a direct response to the rumors, the timing seems to indicate that she was responding to the pregnancy speculation. The reports first surfaced following Tems' appearance at Burberry's Spring/ Summer 2024 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

At the event, the 30-year-old sported what is presumed to be a baby bump under a black tank top, a purple coat and black leather pants. The Nigerian singer/songwriter completed her look with a purple bag and matching shoes.

As to how she's linked up with Future, it was said that Tems had a fling with the Altanta emcee, who sampled her vocals from her song "Higher" on his single "Wait for U" earlier this year.

Many were left shocked by the news, with one person reacting on X, "Why am I seeing Tems is pregnant by Future all over social media??" Another person asked, "HOLD ON ONE SECOND!!! Who said Tems was pregnant by Future?" Similarly, a third person questioned, "Where the hell did this Tems and Future rumor come from?!?!"

Not easily convinced, a fourth person wrote, "Lemme do my research alone cause ain't no way y'all are believing that Tems is having baby with future." Another added, "Everybody saying Tems is pregnant by Future… lawd Jesus."

Future, who has fathered at least seven children from different baby mamas, has not responded to the pregnancy speculation.

