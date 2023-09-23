Landon Barker Taps GF Charli D'Amelio for New 'Friends With Your EX' Music Video

Instagram Music

The 19-year-old first teased 'Friends With Your EX' on Sunday, September 17 by sharing a TikTok video of him and his stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, lipsyncing the chorus of the song.

AceShowbiz - Landon Barker finally released his debut single, "Friends With Your Ex". The son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler dropped the song on Friday, September 22 along with its music video starring his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.

The visuals opens with the 19-year-old performing with his band in a garage while Charlie and her pals are watching. As the clip transitions, the band performs at a house party.

In his lyrics, Landon fantasizes about his bandmate's girlfriend, who is played by Charli. "I was friends with your ex/ You were with him when we met/ Guеss he hasn't found out yet/ But I know he's gonna kill mе when he sees me with you," he sings.

Landon released the song under his father Travis' label DTA Records. The Blink-182 drummer himself produced and played drums on the song.

Landon released the song under his father Travis' label DTA Records. The Blink-182 drummer himself produced and played drums on the song.

Speaking about the tune, Landon said in an interview with Variety, "I originally got the idea to write the song just based on life and what I was going through." He added, "I mean, take it how you want it, you know?"

Regarding the pros and cons of working closely with his famous dad, Landon told the publication, "I mean, if the song's incredible, everyone's going to be like, 'It's because he got help from his dad.' " He then explained, "If the song's horrible, everybody's going to be like, 'He's not as good as his dad.' "

"So I just take the internet with a grain of salt," he continued elaborating. "Try not to look too far into the comments, and look for the people who are really moved by my music and interested in it, and want to see what I can do for myself, as myself.

