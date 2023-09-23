Danny Masterson Not Blindsided by Bijou Phillips' Decision to File for Divorce

Cover Images/Scott Kirkland Celebrity

The 'That '70s Show' alum reportedly is not surprised by the 'Almost Famous' actress' divorce filing since the couple focuses on protecting their 9-year-old daughter Fianna from 'upcoming appeals and legal challenges.'

AceShowbiz - Danny Masterson allegedly was not blindsided by Bijou Phillips' decision to file for divorce from him. The former "That '70s Show" star reportedly was not surprised at all when the "Almost Famous" actress filed for divorce from him.

Speaking to TMZ on Friday, September 22, insiders who claimed to be close to the couple revealed that the 47-year-old actor "knew the divorce docs were coming." The insider went on to spill that he "wasn't blindsided as many had suspected."

In addition, the insider elaborated that Danny and the 43-year-old actress, who share 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis together, are focused on protecting their child from "upcoming appeals and legal challenges."

On Monday, September 18, Bijou submitted divorce papers at a court in Santa Barbara, California. On the reason behind the split, she cited that there were "irreconcilable differences" in her marriage to Danny. In the court docs, she listed "TBD," meaning to be determined, as the date of the separation.

The "Raising Hope" star asked for spousal support and full legal as well as physical custody of Fianna. She also requested that any financial support for Danny be denied and their assets be divided up by the court as separate property.

In contrast, it was previously reported that Bijou would stay beside him despite his legal trouble. "She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all," a source revealed to PEOPLE on September 13.

Still, the insider stated that the former socialite is "distraught" and "has had a very difficult time since the conviction." The insider added, "She is in touch with his lawyer. They are planning appeals. She tries to stay hopeful."

Aside from staying by his side, Bijou allegedly still "completely trusts" Danny that he is not at fault. "Bijou's only positive outlook on things stems from her trust in Danny and the appeal process. She is hanging on to the fact that she completely trusts he never did what he was charged for, she can't accept that to be true," a different source told Daily Mail on September 8.

Bijou filed for divorce a few days after Danny was slapped with 30-year prison sentence for two counts of forcible rape. The "Yes Man" actor received the sentencing on September 7 after three women, who are former members of the Church of Scientology, came forward with rape allegations against him.

