 

Netflix Unveils First Teaser and Premiere Date for 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

The streaming giant releases the first teaser of its upcoming reality show based on its hit series 'Squid Game' which is set to be available for streaming on November 22.

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Netflix has finally released the first look at its upcoming reality show based on its hit series "Squid Game". On Friday, September 22, the streaming giant unveiled the first teaser of "Squid Game: The Challenge" in addition to revealing its premiere date.

The teaser sees 456 contestants from around the world competing against each other for the $4.56 million cash prize, which is deemed as the "biggest cash prize in reality show history."

Players can be seen donning the South Korean show's famous green and white tracksuits with one of them looking stunned as they walk on set for the first time. "You have got to be kidding me," the player quips.

The teaser then features contestants going through various challenges based on the game show on "Squid Game". The upcoming reality show will also introduce some new games.

Young-hee, the creepy doll that detects if players are still moving during the "Red Light, Green Light" game, is also glimpsed in the clip. At the end of the teaser, one can be heard saying, "$4.56 million?" while another adds, "People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less."

"Though the reality version of 'Squid Game' isn't a matter of life or death, there's still a lot on the line," the show's logline reads. "456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they'll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow."

"Squid Game: The Challenge" is produced by Studio Lambert, the same company behind hit game show "The Traitors", and The Garden. While some fans are anticipating the series, it has sparked controversies after it was reported that contestants required medical assistance during the filming in the U.K. A report claimed that a number of contestants, who were not paid for their participation in the series, collapsed on set from a combination of cold and fatigue.

"Squid Game: The Challenge" will arrive on Netflix on November 22.

