Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on the 'Darkest Point' of Her Marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski finds it "scary" she was inundated with work offers when she was unhealthily skinny. The 32-year-old model split from Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022 after three years of marriage and she's recalled how she got "so thin" after the birth of their son Sylvester in March 2021 because she was so desperately unhappy, but was constantly booked for modelling jobs.

"I got so thin after Sly and the darkest point of my marriage. I actually did the calculations for my BMI, and I was so unhealthy," she said on her "High Low With EmRata" podcast.

Noting her BMI was so low, she could have been considered anorexic. She added, "Let me tell you, by the way, I was working a lot, which is scary ... Make your judgments about the industry based on that."

But the "Gone Girl" actress gained a new appreciation of her curves when she gained weight and felt healthier. She said, "I felt like I was just this inconsequential person. I felt like I didn't take up space, and it made me appreciate the fullness of my body when I'm healthy."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Emily recalled being "dropped" by a client when she was modelling as a teenager because she had gained "a little bit of weight." She said, "I remember once I gained a little bit of weight and a client dropped me. It was a very intense job."

However, she insisted she felt like the "luckiest person in the world" to be able to pursue a modelling career.

In March, Emily admitted she was "really, really unhappy" in her marriage and it took a toll on her health. Speaking on the "Going Mental" podcast, she said, "I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy."

"I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK. I was sure there was something wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts."

