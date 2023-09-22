 

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on the 'Darkest Point' of Her Marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on the 'Darkest Point' of Her Marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'Gone Girl' actress recalls losing so much weight that she could be considered anorexia after giving birth to her first son and her marriage started to fall apart.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski finds it "scary" she was inundated with work offers when she was unhealthily skinny. The 32-year-old model split from Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022 after three years of marriage and she's recalled how she got "so thin" after the birth of their son Sylvester in March 2021 because she was so desperately unhappy, but was constantly booked for modelling jobs.

"I got so thin after Sly and the darkest point of my marriage. I actually did the calculations for my BMI, and I was so unhealthy," she said on her "High Low With EmRata" podcast.

Noting her BMI was so low, she could have been considered anorexic. She added, "Let me tell you, by the way, I was working a lot, which is scary ... Make your judgments about the industry based on that."

But the "Gone Girl" actress gained a new appreciation of her curves when she gained weight and felt healthier. She said, "I felt like I was just this inconsequential person. I felt like I didn't take up space, and it made me appreciate the fullness of my body when I'm healthy."

  Editors' Pick

Elsewhere on the podcast, Emily recalled being "dropped" by a client when she was modelling as a teenager because she had gained "a little bit of weight." She said, "I remember once I gained a little bit of weight and a client dropped me. It was a very intense job."

However, she insisted she felt like the "luckiest person in the world" to be able to pursue a modelling career.

In March, Emily admitted she was "really, really unhappy" in her marriage and it took a toll on her health. Speaking on the "Going Mental" podcast, she said, "I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy."

"I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK. I was sure there was something wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Elton John Lists His Atlanta Property for Nearly $5 Million

Related Posts
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals What It Takes for Her to Date Someone

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals What It Takes for Her to Date Someone

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Explains Why It's 'Chic' to Be Devorcee at Age 30

Emily Ratajkowski Explains Why It's 'Chic' to Be Devorcee at Age 30

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Latest News
Britney Spears' Team Stops Her From Promoting Memoir on TV
  • Sep 22, 2023

Britney Spears' Team Stops Her From Promoting Memoir on TV

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on the 'Darkest Point' of Her Marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard
  • Sep 22, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on the 'Darkest Point' of Her Marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard

Eminem to Reunite With Ex-Wife Kim Scott Mathers at Daughter Hailie's Wedding
  • Sep 22, 2023

Eminem to Reunite With Ex-Wife Kim Scott Mathers at Daughter Hailie's Wedding

Elton John Lists His Atlanta Property for Nearly $5 Million
  • Sep 22, 2023

Elton John Lists His Atlanta Property for Nearly $5 Million

Margaret Qualley 'Never Had Any Furniture' Before Marrying Jack Antonoff
  • Sep 22, 2023

Margaret Qualley 'Never Had Any Furniture' Before Marrying Jack Antonoff

Megan Thee Stallion Bows Out of Global Citizen Festival to Perform With Beyonce
  • Sep 22, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Bows Out of Global Citizen Festival to Perform With Beyonce

Most Read
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House
Celebrity

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party